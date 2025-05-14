Supercom Reports Record Net Income Of $4.2 Million And EPS Of $1.2 For First Quarter 2025
|
SUPERCOM LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
17,133
|
|
3,150
|
Restricted bank deposits
|
|
388
|
|
388
|
Trade receivable, net
|
|
15,566
|
|
12,767
|
Patents
|
|
5,283
|
|
5,283
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
|
2,181
|
|
2,153
|
Inventories, net
|
|
2,845
|
|
2,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
43,396
|
|
26,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax long term
|
|
919
|
|
919
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
4,024
|
|
3,261
|
Other intangible assts, net
|
|
5,614
|
|
5,638
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
2,695
|
|
2,818
|
Goodwill
|
|
7,026
|
|
7,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term assets
|
|
20,278
|
|
19,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
63,674
|
|
45,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
965
|
|
878
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
|
1,252
|
|
1,165
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
754
|
|
470
|
Short-term Operating lease liabilities
|
|
434
|
|
445
|
Short-term credit
|
|
423
|
|
423
|
Deferred revenues ST
|
|
650
|
|
366
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
4,478
|
|
3,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loan
|
|
24,212
|
|
29,748
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
49
|
|
444
|
Deferred tax liability LT
|
|
170
|
|
170
|
Long-term Operating lease liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
24,431
|
|
30,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
59,655
|
|
29,238
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
77,172
|
|
88,746
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(102,062)
|
|
(106,287)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
34,765
|
|
11,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
63,674
|
|
45,924
|
SUPERCOM LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for EPS)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Una udited
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
7,048
|
6,852
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
|
|
(2,588)
|
(3,065)
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
4,460
|
3,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
933
|
901
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
|
678
|
524
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
1,594
|
1,389
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
40
|
255
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
3,245
|
3,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING PROFIT
|
|
|
1,215
|
718
|
FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET
|
|
|
3,010
|
(362)
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
|
|
|
4,225
|
356
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|
|
|
-
|
(418)
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
4,225
|
774
|
Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
1.20
|
0.8
|
SUPERCOM LTD.
|
Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
4,460
|
3,787
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
88
|
88
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
4,548
|
3,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
|
1,215
|
718
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
588
|
513
|
Foreign Currency Loss
|
|
|
200
|
200
|
Stock Based Compensation
|
|
|
182
|
-
|
Other one-time expenses
|
|
|
40
|
280
|
Non-GAAP operating profit
|
|
|
2,225
|
1,711
|
GAAP net Profit
|
|
|
4,225
|
774
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
588
|
513
|
Stock Based Compensation
|
|
|
182
|
-
|
Income tax expenses (benefit)
|
|
|
-
|
(418)
|
Foreign Currency Loss
|
|
|
200
|
200
|
Other one-time expenses
|
|
|
40
|
280
|
Non-GAAP net Profit
|
|
|
5,235
|
1,349
|
Non-GAAP EPS
|
|
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Profit for the period
|
|
|
4,225
|
774
|
Financial expenses (income), net
|
|
|
(3,010)
|
362
|
Income tax expenses (benefit)
|
|
|
-
|
(418)
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
889
|
767
|
Stock Based Compensation
|
|
|
182
|
-
|
Foreign Currency Loss
|
|
|
200
|
200
|
Other one-time expenses
|
|
|
40
|
280
|
EBITDA *
|
|
|
2,526
|
1,965
|
* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest,
Logo:
SOURCE SuperComWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment