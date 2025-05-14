Provident Industrial Secures Eastex 59 In Houston, TX

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Eastex 59 is a planned four-building industrial park located in the thriving North Houston submarket just east of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The site totals 740,404 square feet of industrial space, offering unit sizes ranging from 148,000 to 224,000 square feet. The project features ample trailer storage & car parking, efficient circulation, and coveted visibility, making it highly attractive to prospective tenants.

Strategically positioned with direct access and frontage on Highway 59, Eastex 59 presents a unique opportunity for businesses seeking efficient logistics in an attractive location. The North Houston submarket consistently ranks as a top performer within the Houston MSA, with year-over-year rents, net absorption, vacancy rates, and sales volume all outperforming the overall Houston market.

Christen Vestal, Director of Provident's Houston Office, is the lead developer on the project, working alongside analyst Titus Jefferies. Reflecting on Houston's airport market, Vestal remarked, "This project is designed to meet the rising logistics demand supporting increased air cargo at IAH."

"This project represents Provident' s sixth joint venture with Junction Commercial Real Estate, which serves as the capital partner on more than 3.25 million square feet of institutional-grade industrial developments in collaboration with Provident."

Provident continues to expand its industrial portfolio, with 8.2 million square feet currently under construction or in pre-development across Texas, Arizona, and the Carolinas.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $5.9 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact: Christen Vestal, [email protected]

SOURCE Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.