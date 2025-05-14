MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA ACQUIRES THIRD VESSEL IN THREE YEARS TO FURTHER EXPAND FLEET

Addition of Costa Fortuna expands award-winning fleet with largest, newest vessel; adds opportunities for all-new itineraries and experiences from a soon-to-be-announced homeport in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, marking the third anniversary of the company's inception, Margaritaville at Sea has announced the next phase of its fleet expansion plan with the purchase of its third ship, the Costa Fortuna, currently operated by Costa Cruises. This new acquisition continues the line's proven track record of bringing the Margaritaville state of mind to new and passionate cruisers through exceptional vessel reimaginations combined with Margaritaville's best-in-class hospitality.

Since the May 2022 launch of its first ship, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the cruise line has delivered the brand's signature sense of fun and escapism to hundreds of thousands of guests. In 2024, the company launched the Margaritaville at Sea Islander to elevate the line's successful formula for award-winning, laid-back getaways. The brand has gone on to receive critical acclaim from major industry publications and guests regarding the exceptional experience onboard its vessels, including winning Cruise Critic's #1 Cruisers Choice Award and Newsweek 2025 Best Ship for Families, among several others.

Built for Costa Cruises, the Costa Fortuna will be the largest vessel in the Margaritaville at Sea fleet at over 102,500 gross tons and accommodating approximately 3,450 passengers. Featuring more than 1,340 staterooms, 13 passenger decks, expansive outdoor spaces, and a soaring 8-story center atrium, the ship will be reimagined by Margaritaville at Sea in the signature island-inspired design central to the line's success.

"Over the last three years we have been incredibly focused on building Margaritaville at Sea by delivering more of what our guests love – a uniquely laid-back island attitude with award-winning hospitality. With the acquisition of our third ship in three years, we are proud to once again invite guests to step into the Margaritaville state of mind on the open ocean," said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. "The launch of the Margaritaville at Sea Islander was a significant moment for our company, and the acquisition of the Costa Fortuna, our largest ship to date, gives us another exciting opportunity to bring even more fun and escapism to guests from a new homeport in 2026."

John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville, added, "Margaritaville at Sea has been on an exceptional trajectory since its launch only a few short years ago. We're thrilled to once again expand the experience of our brand on the water and share the cruise line's signature experiences and amenities with even more guests."

The ship will continue to be operated by Costa Cruises as Costa Fortuna until late next year.

