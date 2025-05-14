Sun-Maid Growers Of California Recognized As A US Best Managed Company

FRESNO, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid Growers of California is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2025 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

The 2025 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their people and focusing on their customers. Advanced technology including AI took a center role for most of these companies, to create efficiencies and enhance the quality of products and experiences.

"Being named a Best Managed Company for the sixth year in a row is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that defines Sun-Maid," said Steve Loftus, President and CEO of Sun-Maid Growers of California. "It starts with our growers, who set the standard for excellence, and continues through our quality assurance and plant operations teams, who uphold that standard every day. As Sun-Maid enters its 113th year, this recognition celebrates the strong cultural foundation that drives our financial performance, innovation, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to growth."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit .

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time--because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! For more information about Sun-Maid visit sunmaid and follow the brand on social media including Instagram, Twitter and X.

