Sterilization Equipment Market To Surpass USD 18.44 Billion By 2032 As Hospitals And Labs Double Down On Infection Control – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 7.0 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 18.44 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 11.38% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
|Key Growth Drivers
|The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide has heightened the demand for effective sterilization equipment to ensure patient safety and prevent infections.
Segment Analysis
By Product
Sterile membrane filters dominated the market in 2023 and held 32% of the total revenue share. Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and laboratory uses all benefit from these filters to guarantee sterile fluid filtration. Their effectiveness in removing bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms without altering the chemical composition of the filtered substance makes them essential in drug formulation, vaccine production, and microbiological testing. Particularly post-pandemic, the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and injectable medications has greatly helped to explain the predominance of this section. Furthermore, laws about sterile processing in industrial plants have encouraged the development of sterile filtering systems. Furthermore, increasing global acceptance of sterile membrane filters is the growing use of single-use technologies in laboratories and cleanrooms.
Over the forecast period, heat sterilizers are expected to have the fastest CAGR. Fundamental in hospitals, dental offices, and laboratories for sterilizing surgical equipment, laboratory glassware, and other heat-resistant materials, these systems include both dry and moist heat sterilizers. Their simplicity of use, low cost, and proven ability to eradicate infections have made them important in many different kinds of medical use. In heat sterilization, technological advances have improved cycle efficiency, safety, and energy economy. Growing government-funded programs for infection control and expanding healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped areas are driving the acceptance of scalable and reasonably priced heat sterilizing systems. Furthermore, the growing reusing of medical tools resulting from cost control policies calls for consistent and repeatable heat sterilizing processes.
Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product
- Heat Sterilizers
- Depyrogenation Oven Steam Autoclaves
- Electron Beams Gamma Rays Others
- Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers Others
Regional Developments
With 36% of the global revenue share, North America dominated the sterilizing equipment market in 2023. Strong healthcare infrastructure, great acceptance of modern medical equipment, and strict regulatory control help the area. Driven by agencies such as the CDC and Health Canada, the United States and Canada lead in sterilizing requirements.
Over the next forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth. Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in nations such as China, India, and Southeast Asia, as well as growing medical tourism and government support in hospital hygiene, are driving market growth. Government initiatives to stop HAIs and improve public hospitals have provided a suitable habitat for sterilizing tools.
Strict sterilization and disinfection rules set by the European Medicines Agency and national healthcare authorities help Europe to remain a strong market. Increased sterilization requirements are resulting from the rise in the older population and chronic disease patients needing operations and inpatient treatment.
Recent Developments
- Designed for quicker cycle times and greater throughput in hospitals, STERIS plc revealed in March 2024 the expansion of its low-temperature sterilizing portfolio with the launch of the V-PROTM maX 2 Low Temperature Sterilization System.
