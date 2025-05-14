Nuclear Robots Market To Surpass USD 5.23 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Demand For Automation In Hazardous Nuclear Environments To Enhance Safety And Efficiency | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nuclear Robots Market grows as demand rises for safety, efficiency, and automation in hazardous environments like decommissioning and nuclear maintenance. Austin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuclear Robots Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Nuclear Robots Market S ize was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.48% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Evolving Robotic Technologies Fuel Growth in the Nuclear Robots Market The nuclear robots market is experiencing an exponential growth due to the latest innovation in the field of robotics and increasing focus on handling nuclear radiation in hazardous environments. State-of-the-art robots with increased mobility, precision and autonomy are transforming reactor inspections, decommissioning and handling of nuclear waste. With the recently addition of artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced sensing technologies, the capabilities of these robots have expanded dramatically - allowing them to be leveraged to perform very complex assignments while at the same time keeping humans safe from radiation and other hazards. As robotic systems are increasingly used in nuclear plants, for operators a high level of performance is ensured and stringent safety practices are respected. The U.S. Nuclear Robots Market is estimated to be USD 0.50 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 1.41 Billion by 2032 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.26%. Get a Sample Report of Nuclear Robots Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.82 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.48% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Remote Manipulators, Crawlers, Aerial Drones, Underwater Robots (ROVs), Humanoid Robots)

. By End Use (Nuclear Waste Handling, Nuclear Decommissioning, Radiation Cleanup, Nuclear Power Plants, Research & Exploration, Others) Key Drivers . Driving Forces Behind the Growth of Nuclear Robots Market with Aging Infrastructure and Safety Demands.

. Opportunities in AI IoT Robotics for Enhanced Autonomy Clean Energy and Global Nuclear Infrastructure Growth.

Sustainability and Nuclear Robotics As the aging infrastructure becomes increasingly problematic and the world's endeavor towards energy transition intensifies, robotics becomes more important than ever to sustain Operations. This move to automation is part of an overall industrial trend to digitalization, with nuclear robots considered“enablers” of safety, efficiency and regulatory compliance in harsh environments.

Nuclear Robots: Key Segments Driving Growth in Type, End Use

By Type

In 2023, Remote Manipulators account for 34.5% share in the nuclear robots market and these are extensively used in radioactive waste processing, radioactive waste sorting, and decom missioning to perform extremely precise humanoid like movements in high radiation surroundings thus making the work safe and efficient.

Aerial Drones are estimated to growing at the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032 due to their increasing usage in radiation detection, structural inspection, and environmental monitoring. These drones make it possible to quickly access difficult to reach areas, especially after accidents. AI-driven and sensor-based, their capacity is increasing, both in terms of automation and in terms of precision, in a trend that reflects the nuclear sector's move towards automation and remote monitoring.

By End Use

In 2023, the Nuclear Waste Handling segment held a significant 29.6% revenue share, due to radiation that have uses for safe disposal and handling for radioactive waste, thus avoiding the human exposure to the radiation. Robotic waste management reduces health risks and downtime with accurate, efficient, and compliant solutions for removing radioactive and chemical waste.

The Nuclear Decommissioning segment is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to the need for robotic systems for services such as structural dismantling, decontamination, and waste handling/characterization for the aging reactors. Robots are also being used more and more to dismantle old equipment in decommissioning as the focus on environmental protection and regulatory conformity becomes more intense.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth in the Nuclear Robots Market

In 2023, North America dominated the nuclear robots market, accounting for 34.7% of the share, due to its large nuclear infrastructure base and decommissioning activities (including the Hanford cleanup site in the U.S.), and the use of robotic systems for radiation handling and waste management in hazardous environments, and investments from organizations such as US Department of Energy.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, with China, Japan, and India having a developed and growing nuclear program propelling the need for robotic solutions for construction, inspection, as well as safety activities.

Recent Developments:



In August 2024, ABB Ltd is leading the industrial robotics revolution that is seeing companies in sectors around the world embrace technology to automate their processes, and it has good long-term growth prospects. The fact that it's shaping global industries, while relatively young, underscores its status as a prime stock to monitor to see where future profits will come from. In Feb 2024, Toshiba's ultra-thin, multi-functional inspection robots are cutting turbine generator inspection times in half, significantly boosting efficiency in global energy supply management. These robots are poised to play a key role in streamlining inspections and ensuring the stability of energy infrastructure worldwide.

