Mental Wellness Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Fragmented Mental Wellness Industry Sees No Dominant Player As Market Remains Wide Open
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|349
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$174.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$413.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Focus on AI-Powered Innovations To Enhance Accessibility and Personalized Support Innovative Contributions of Digital Health Startups To Mental Wellness Mental Health Portals Enhancing Employee Well-Being and Engagement Focus on Campus-Based Mental Health Programs
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Headspace Health Acquired Sayana CVS Health Acquired Signify Health Inc. Acquired Big Health Acquired Limbix Alan Mind Acquired Jour
Mental Wellness Market Segmentations
Market Segmentation by Type
- Senses, Spaces and Sleep Brain Boosting Nutraceuticals and Botanicals Self-Improvement Meditation and Mindfulness
Market Segmentation by Service
- Emergency Mental Health Services Outpatient Counselling Home-Based Treatment Services Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services Other Services
Market Segmentation by Age
- Adult Geriatric Teenager
Market Segmentation by Disorder
- Depression Anxiety Schizophrenia Substance Use Disorder Bipolar Disorder Alcohol Use Disorder Other Disorder
Companies Featured
- CVS Health Corp. Teladoc Health Universal Health Services Inc. Acadia Healthcare Company Sevita Evernorth Health Inc. Fitbit Health Solutions Inc. (Google) Virgin Pulse Inc. Headspace Inc. Pyramid Healthcare Inc. Wysa InnerHour Calm Collective Xingren Doctor JD Health Tianren Culture Tata Consultancy Services Dai-ichi Life Intellect Kristal.AI Mindspot Lifeline Australia Blyss Healthcare BetterLYF Trijog Riliv Mindsnap Kokoro Care CureMetrix Yi Li Health Beijing MindMates Technology Beijing Sinovac Biotech iHealth.cn Teale Alan Neurocare Doctolib MyndUP MindDoc Health GmbH HelloBetter Teleskill Italia S.r.l. Unmind Thrive Therapeutic Software IREX Mindgram Helping Hand (HH24) MedLife Sazka Group Medicover Wellbee MedLife Clinilife MindSpa GoodTherapy Mayo Clinic K Health United We Care Unmind Headspace Inc Inc BetterHelp Meru Health Spring Health Modern Health Lyra Health Artemis Progressus Telavita Pura Mente Yerbo Aspris Wellbeing Centre DHCC The LightHouse Arabia Tamer Healthcare AlemHealth AMD Global Telemedicine Inc Shezlong Esaal Discovery Health AfroCentric Group Panda Health The Retreat Healthcare PsychNG Services Oasis Health
