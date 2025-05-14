Mental Wellness Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Fragmented Mental Wellness Industry Sees No Dominant Player As Market Remains Wide Open

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing awareness of stress management, increasing prevalence of mental health disorders, social media and online communities and government initiatives to improve access to mental health services. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness. Going forward, increasing aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising urbanization will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the mental wellness market in the future include economic shutdowns.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mental Wellness Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and explains the mental wellness market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global mental wellness market reached a value of nearly $174.15 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $174.15 billion in 2024 to $262.65 billion in 2029 at a rate of 8.57%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.48% from 2029 and reach $413.13 billion in 2034.
The global mental wellness market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 5.01% of the total market in 2023. CVS Health Corp. was the largest competitor with a 1.16% share of the market, followed by Teladoc Health with 0.79%, Universal Health Services Inc. with 0.77%, Acadia Healthcare Company with 0.64%, Sevita with 0.55%, Evernorth Health Inc. with 0.46%, Fitbit Health Solutions Inc. (Google) with 0.17%, Virgin Pulse Inc. with 0.17%, Headspace Inc. with 0.17% and Pyramid Healthcare Inc. with 0.13%.
North America was the largest region in the mental wellness market, accounting for 36.39% or $63.36 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the mental wellness market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.45% and 10.22% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.97% and 9.71% respectively.
The mental wellness market is segmented by type into senses, spaces and sleep, brain boosting nutraceuticals and botanicals, self-improvement and meditation and mindfulness. The senses, spaces and sleep market was the largest segment of the mental wellness market segmented by type, accounting for 39.66% or $69.06 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the meditation and mindfulness segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the mental wellness market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.53% during 2024-2029.
The mental wellness market is segmented by service into emergency mental health services, outpatient counselling, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment services and other services. The inpatient hospital treatment services market was the largest segment of the mental wellness market segmented by service, accounting for 40.19% or $69.98 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the inpatient hospital treatment services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the mental wellness market segmented by service, at a CAGR of 9.10% during 2024-2029.
The mental wellness market is segmented by disorder into depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, substance use disorder, bipolar disorder, alcohol use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, eating disorder and other disorder. The depression market was the largest segment of the mental wellness market segmented by disorder, accounting for 36.49% or $63.54 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the anxiety segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the mental wellness market segmented by disorder, at a CAGR of 9.74% during 2024-2029.
The mental wellness market is segmented by age into adult, geriatric and teenager. The adult market was the largest segment of the mental wellness market segmented by age, accounting for 47.15% or $82.11 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the adult segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the mental wellness market segmented by age, at a CAGR of 10.06% during 2024-2029.
The top opportunities in the mental wellness market segmented by type will arise in the senses, spaces and sleep segment, which will gain $88.5 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the mental wellness market segmented by service will arise in the inpatient hospital treatment services segment, which will gain $38.21 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the mental wellness market segmented by disorder will arise in the depression segment, which will gain $33.82 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the mental wellness market segmented by age will arise in the adult segment, which will gain $50.47 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The mental wellness market size will gain the most in the USA at $23.61 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the mental wellness market include focus on AI-powered innovations to enhance accessibility and personalized support, innovative contributions of digital health startups to mental wellness, mental health portals enhancing employee well-being and engagement and focus on campus-based mental health programs.
Player-adopted strategies in the mental wellness market include focus on strengthening their business expertise through new program launches, new openings of mental wellness centers and improving its portfolio through strategic partnerships.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the mental wellness companies to focus on AI-driven solutions for enhanced mental wellness support, focus on integrating mental health with comprehensive wellness platforms, focus on developing employee mental health portals, focus on senses, spaces, and sleep market for growth, focus on inpatient hospital treatment services for growth, focus on adult market for growth, focus on anxiety market for growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships for comprehensive mental health solutions, focus on value-based pricing for mental wellness companies, focus on targeted digital marketing for mental wellness companies, focus on community engagement to strengthen brand loyalty and focus on tailored service delivery for mental wellness companies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 349
Forecast Period 2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $174.15 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $413.13 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0%
Regions Covered Global


Major Market Trends

  • Focus on AI-Powered Innovations To Enhance Accessibility and Personalized Support
  • Innovative Contributions of Digital Health Startups To Mental Wellness
  • Mental Health Portals Enhancing Employee Well-Being and Engagement
  • Focus on Campus-Based Mental Health Programs

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Headspace Health Acquired Sayana
  • CVS Health Acquired Signify Health Inc.
  • Acquired
  • Big Health Acquired Limbix
  • Alan Mind Acquired Jour

Mental Wellness Market Segmentations

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Senses, Spaces and Sleep
  • Brain Boosting Nutraceuticals and Botanicals
  • Self-Improvement
  • Meditation and Mindfulness

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Emergency Mental Health Services
  • Outpatient Counselling
  • Home-Based Treatment Services
  • Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services
  • Other Services

Market Segmentation by Age

  • Adult
  • Geriatric
  • Teenager

Market Segmentation by Disorder

  • Depression
  • Anxiety
  • Schizophrenia
  • Substance Use Disorder
  • Bipolar Disorder
  • Alcohol Use Disorder
  • Other Disorder

Companies Featured

  • CVS Health Corp.
  • Teladoc Health
  • Universal Health Services Inc.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company
  • Sevita
  • Evernorth Health Inc.
  • Fitbit Health Solutions Inc. (Google)
  • Virgin Pulse Inc.
  • Headspace Inc.
  • Pyramid Healthcare Inc.
  • Wysa
  • InnerHour
  • Calm Collective
  • Xingren Doctor
  • JD Health
  • Tianren Culture
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Dai-ichi Life
  • Intellect
  • Kristal.AI
  • Mindspot
  • Lifeline Australia
  • Blyss Healthcare
  • BetterLYF
  • Trijog
  • Riliv
  • Mindsnap
  • Kokoro Care
  • CureMetrix
  • Yi Li Health
  • Beijing MindMates Technology
  • Beijing Sinovac Biotech
  • iHealth.cn
  • Teale
  • Alan
  • Neurocare
  • Doctolib
  • MyndUP
  • MindDoc Health GmbH
  • HelloBetter
  • Teleskill Italia S.r.l.
  • Unmind
  • Thrive Therapeutic Software
  • IREX
  • Mindgram
  • Helping Hand (HH24)
  • MedLife
  • Sazka Group
  • Medicover
  • Wellbee
  • MedLife
  • Clinilife
  • MindSpa
  • GoodTherapy
  • Mayo Clinic
  • K Health
  • United We Care
  • Unmind
  • Headspace Inc
  • Inc
  • BetterHelp
  • Meru Health
  • Spring Health
  • Modern Health
  • Lyra Health
  • Artemis
  • Progressus
  • Telavita
  • Pura Mente
  • Yerbo
  • Aspris Wellbeing Centre DHCC
  • The LightHouse Arabia
  • Tamer Healthcare
  • AlemHealth
  • AMD Global Telemedicine Inc
  • Shezlong
  • Esaal
  • Discovery Health
  • AfroCentric Group
  • Panda Health
  • The Retreat Healthcare
  • PsychNG Services
  • Oasis Health

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

