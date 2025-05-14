Opdivo (Nivolumab) Market Research Report 2025: Rising NSCLC Prevalence And Immunotherapy Acceptance Fueling Growth - Forecasts To 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Opdivo (nivolumab) market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's dynamics, focusing on size, growth potential, segmentation, and regional breakdown. Key factors driving growth include rising cancer prevalence, expanding immunotherapy acceptance, and ongoing innovations. The report highlights trends like personalized medicine and combination therapies. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific shows rapid growth potential. Major players include Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical. The report offers insights into emerging trends and strategic developments, making it essential for stakeholders aiming to understand the Opdivo market landscape.

The Opdivo (Nivolumab) market report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market dynamics, covering its size, growth potential, and segmentation across major regions and countries. It reveals past trends and future growth projections, examining the competitive landscape, market share, trends, and strategic developments.

Historically, market growth has been driven by an increased prevalence of cancer, substantial R&D investments, and rising expenditure on healthcare facilities. Specifically, a significant rise in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cases has been a vital growth driver. In 2024, the U.S. reported 234,580 new lung cancer cases, with 80% being NSCLC. Opdivo enhances the immune response by blocking the PD-1 receptor on immune cells, aiding in the attack on cancer cells.

The forecast period anticipates growth fueled by the acceptance of immunotherapy, increased healthcare spending, diversified uses of nivolumab, and a preference for advanced treatment options. Notable trends include product innovation, geographic expansion, enhanced personalized medicine practices, and ongoing cancer research advancements.

A surge in the development of combination therapies is set to enhance treatment efficacy and expand applicability across various cancer types. These strategies, which address resistance mechanisms, provide more comprehensive cancer treatment alternatives. In October 2024, the FDA approved Opdivo in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy for resectable NSCLC, facilitating its pre- and post-surgery application.

The market has also witnessed strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration between Lyvgen Biopharma and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) in November 2022. This partnership aims at a Phase II clinical trial to assess LVGN7409 with Opdivo for advanced NSCLC.

Key players in the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical. Regionally, North America led in terms of market size in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key countries included are the USA, China, Germany, Japan, and others.

Opdivo formulations are available in various dosages, such as 40 mg/4 ml, 100 mg/10 ml, and 240 mg/24 ml, typically administered as injections or solutions for diverse patient needs. This immunotherapy targets numerous cancers, including melanoma, NSCLC, and others, with end-users primarily comprising hospitals and clinics.

This report is part of a series providing global market statistics for Opdivo, detailing market segments, trends, and opportunities for growth in this specific industry. It focuses on both monotherapy and combination therapies, with sales figures reflecting factory gate values.

