Global 3D Ultrasound To Hit USD 7.79 Billion By 2032, Driven By Technological Advancements And Rising Demand For Non-Invasive Diagnostics - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider projects a robust CAGR of 8.77% for the 3D ultrasound market from 2024 to 2032, driven by innovations in imaging technology and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Austin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Ultrasound Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the 3D Ultrasound Market was estimated at USD 3.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.79 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The 3D ultrasound market is experiencing rapid growth, which is due to the advancements in imaging technologies and an increase in the demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and introduction of artificial intelligence in ultrasound devices are a few other factors contributing to the propelling diagnostics with high precision and efficiency. Besides this, the increasing need for advanced diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, along with the ability to provide more accurate and patient-centric imaging solutions, is driving market growth.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.66 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.79 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.38% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Surging Real-Time 3d Imaging Adoption for Prenatal and Cardiovascular Diagnostics Drives Market Expansion

By Product, Cart/Trolley Segment Dominates the 2023 3D Ultrasound Market

The cart/trolley segment dominated the 3D ultrasound market with around 62% market share in 2023 because it is mobile, versatile, and easy to operate in different healthcare facilities. Cart/trolley systems enable healthcare professionals to transfer the ultrasound machine between patient rooms and other departments to streamline workflow. Cart/trolley ultrasound systems' flexibility also facilitates effortless integration with multiple types of probes and accessories, making them best suited for diverse diagnostic purposes. Their small size and capacity to deliver high-quality images have made them ubiquitous in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers, further driving market growth.

By Application, Obstetrics and Gynecology Segment Dominates the 2023 3D Ultrasound Market

The obstetrics and gynecology segment led the 3D ultrasound market with around 32.45% market share as a result of the growing demand for advanced imaging technologies in prenatal diagnosis, fertility therapy, and gynecologic diagnostics. The ability to visualize the fetus 3D ultrasound through the entire pregnancy allows for increased accuracy and overall better clinical care of the patient. It also plays a vital role in obstetric care, as it helps monitor fetal growth and complications. It also helps track fetal growth and detect possible complications, and hence, it is critical in obstetric care. The increasing use of non-invasive diagnostic tests in gynecology has further boosted the dominance of the segment within the 3D ultrasound market.

By End-Use, Hospitals Segment Dominates the 2023 3D Ultrasound Market

The hospitals segment led the 3D ultrasound market with around 45% market share because of the increasing number of sophisticated diagnostic tests conducted in hospital environments. For quality in 3D ultrasound imaging, hospitals have state-of-the-art technology, and hence are the best idea. A shift towards the treatment of chronic diseases along with increasing prenatal care and the need for precise diagnosis in multiple branches of medicine have also driven the growth. In addition, hospitals maintain a large market share for 3D ultrasound due to their ability to provide comprehensive care and to include 3D ultrasound in routine clinical applications.

3D Ultrasound Market Segmentation

By Product



Handheld

Compact Cart/Trolley

By Application



General Imaging

Cardiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Urology Others

By End-Use



Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others

North America Leads the 3D Ultrasound Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Experience Fastest Growth

North America dominated the 3D ultrasound market with around 41% market share because of its developed healthcare infrastructure, high rate of adoption of advanced technologies, and rising healthcare investments. The U.S. held the largest market share, fueled by the need for high-quality imaging, improved diagnostics, and industrial innovation in ultrasound devices. The established presence of major market players and high healthcare spending also contributes to the region's market leadership.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the 3D ultrasound market during the forecast period. The economic growth of the region, increasing healthcare access, and growing awareness of advanced medical technologies are driving the growth. China and India are increasingly embracing 3D ultrasound technology as a result of the increasing need for improved diagnostic imaging and cost-effective healthcare solutions, which is fueling the growth of the market.





