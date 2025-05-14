Extended Detection And Response Market Surges To $8.8 Billion - Led By Trend Micro (Japan), Microsoft (US), Bitdefender (Romania)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Increasing cyberattacks have heightened the need for XDR solutions. Organizations are increasingly transitioning from point solutions to XDR solutions as XDR provides visibility across critical data sources, including endpoint, network, cloud, email, identity, IoT/OT, and others, to detect and respond to threats often missed by individual point solutions.

Extended Detection and Response Market Dynamics

Drivers



Evolving cyber threat landscape/Increasing cyber attacks

Need for real-time monitoring, visibility, analysis, and response across security stacks

Increase in complexity of IT environments

Integration of security technologies into unified platform Need for shift from EDR to XDR

Restraints



Lack of trust among enterprises to provide complete control of system architecture to XDR providers

XDR deployment issues Privacy and compliance concerns with XDR

Opportunities



Growing use of ML/AI-powered XDR services

Rising deployment of MXDR solutions across SMEs

Adoption of XDR in SecOps Increasing adoption of managed XDR

List of Key Companies in Extended Detection and Response Market :



Trend Micro (Japan)

Microsoft (US)

Bitdefender (Romania)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

CrowdStrike (US)

SentinelOne (US)

IBM (US)

Trellix (US)

Cybereason (US) Elastic (US), Fortinet (US)

Factors such as the evolving cyber threat landscape; the need for real-time monitoring, visibility, analysis, and response across the security stack; AI/ML-based threat detection and response capabilities; and the shift from EDR to XDR support the market growth of XDR solutions.

AI/ML-powered XDR solutions, the IoT aspect, and the increasing adoption of XDR among enterprises contribute to the XDR market's promising growth potential. The adoption of XDR has increased due to the rising cyber threats and incidents and the growing trend of BYOD and WFH globally; the use of managed security and XDR has increased. Due to the pandemic, cyberattacks have increased by 151% in 2021, an average of 270 cyberattacks per organization. Due to this, local firms have turned to global hyper-scalers for assistance with XDR solutions and services implementation to make their operations more efficient, scalable, and secure.

Trend: Artificial Intelligence

XDR uses technologies like AI/ML for continuous threat detection and monitoring beyond endpoints. It includes automated response capabilities. It also offers in-depth contextual correlations by leveraging telemetry from applications, identity and access tools, and containerized cloud workloads. With AI/ML, large volumes of threat intelligence data are collected and analyzed from external sources such as security feeds, platforms, and threat-hunting tools. XDR solutions can more effectively identify emerging threats by correlating this information with internal security data.

Trend: IoT

XDR provides IoT security by extending its capabilities to cover and protect IoT devices within an enterprise's network. XDR incorporates IoT security into its overall threat detection and response framework, enabling SOC teams to monitor, detect, and respond to security incidents involving IoT devices. For instance, Cortex XDR, provided by Palo Alto Networks, is a detection and response app that integrates endpoint, network, and cloud data to accelerate threat investigations. It collects data from various sources, including endpoint agents on laptops and desktops, network data from next-generation firewalls, cloud data from Prisma Access and GlobalProtect, and additional data from integrated third-party firewalls.

Furthermore, CrowdStrike has also integrated XDR into its Falcon Platform. It incorporates XDR (Extended Detection and Response) capabilities to ensure the security of Extended Internet Of Things (XIoT) assets. Assets include many devices such as IoT, Industrial IoT, operational technology (OT), and medical devices. By integrating XDR into the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike provides comprehensive protection and threat detection for these diverse assets. It empowers organizations to safeguard their XIoT environment and mitigate the risks associated with IoT-related security threats.

The solution segment accounts for a larger market size based on the offering.

The solution segment contributes a significant share of the XDR market. Increasing sophisticated cyberattacks have heightened the need for XDR solutions. Organizations seek solutions that offer better visibility into the cyber threat landscape. Organizations are considering XDR solutions as they aren't satisfied with security outcomes from SIEM, legacy EDR, or even MSSPs. XDR helps detect security threats on endpoints, in the cloud, mobile devices, and across user identities. Capabilities offered by XDR, such as advanced analytics (AI and ML) to detect and identify complex attacks, hold massive potential for the market to grow in the future.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment holds a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Cloud-based XDR (Extended Detection and Response) refers to a security solution that leverages cloud infrastructure and services to provide comprehensive threat detection, incident response, and remediation capabilities across multiple endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. The cloud deployment model offers speed, scalability, all-time support services, and improved IT security. The demand for cloud-based security solutions is rapidly increasing with a shift from traditional on-premises XDR services to cloud-based XDR services across large enterprises and SMEs. Some prominent vendors that offer cloud XDR deployment modes are Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, CrowdStrike, Secureworks, IBM, Trellix, Cisco, and eSentire.

By region, North America accounts for the largest market size.

The XDR market in North America is driven by various government initiatives and increased investments of significant players in developing XDR solutions. North America comprises strong economic countries, such as the US and Canada. North America is a region known for its advanced cybersecurity landscape and adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Regarding XDR in North America, organizations in this region have been at the forefront of implementing and leveraging this security approach. XDR solutions in North America typically offer comprehensive threat detection, response, and remediation capabilities across multiple endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. These solutions integrate and analyze data from various sources, including endpoints, network logs, cloud platforms, and applications, to provide enhanced visibility and proactive threat hunting.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the XDR market. The threat landscape continuously evolves globally. XDR solutions help combat cyber threats and protect critical data and information from cyberattacks. These instances drive the XDR market growth in North America. North America also has the most prominent foothold regarding market players in the XDR space. With digitalization, protecting enterprise-critical infrastructure and sensitive data has become one of the significant challenges. North America is the most affected region by cybersecurity breaches; as a result, it has the most considerable number of XDR providers.

