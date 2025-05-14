Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Participate In D. Boral Inaugural Global Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Co-Diagnostics, Inc.(the“Company” or“Co-Dx”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that they will be participating in the D. Boral Capital (“DBC”) Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025 in New York City.

The DBC conference connects emerging growth issuers across multiple sectors with institutional investors. Company representatives will be participating in one-on-one meetings to introduce institutions to the Company's value proposition and to the upcoming Co-Dx PCR* testing platform.

More information about the conference can be found here .

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR HomeTM, PCR ProTM, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Company Contact:

Andrew Benson

Head of Investor Relations

+1.801.438.1036

...