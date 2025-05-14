Berman Tabacco Notifies Investors Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Class Action Against Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco announces that a securities class action alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 has been filed against Compass Diversified Holdings (“Compass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CODI), and others, on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Compass securities between May 1, 2024, and May 7, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The case is styled, Matthews v. Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, et. al, No. 25-cv-00981 (C.D. Cal.).

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion to serve as Lead Plaintiff with the Court no later than July 8, 2025 . Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

If you purchased Compass securities during the Class Period and sustained significant losses and would like to serve as Lead Plaintiff, please contact us here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco or contact us at 800-516-9926 or ... .

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities cases on behalf of investors.

