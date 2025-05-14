Natural Dyes Market Set At USD 7.54 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Sustainable And Non-Toxic Alternatives Across Key Industries | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing shift towards sustainable textile production and eco-friendly alternatives is boosting the adoption of natural dyes across global manufacturing sectors. Austin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Natural Dyes Market Size was valued at USD 4.57 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Download PDF Sample of Natural Dyes Market @ Rising Consumer Consciousness and Policy Shifts Drive Natural Dye Adoption Across Industries Natural dyes are gaining traction due to their eco-friendly and biodegradable nature, offering a sustainable alternative to synthetic dyes. With increasing demand for clean-label products, industries such as food, textiles, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are actively incorporating natural dyes. The USDA's National Organic Program encourages the use of plant- and mineral-based dyes in organic-certified goods, reinforcing regulatory support. U.S. brand Patagonia expanded plant-based dye use in 2023, promoting regenerative sourcing. Additionally, the FDA's 2022 revisions to Food Additive Regulations have clarified natural dye usage, spurring broader adoption. Advocacy by groups like the Center for Food Safety has also led to stricter labeling standards, favoring natural ingredients. Together, consumer trends, supportive regulations, and innovative practices are accelerating market growth and shaping a strong outlook through 2024 and beyond. The US Natural Dyes Market Size was valued at USD 1.14 Billion in 2023 with a major share of about 72% and a significant growth rate. The U.S. Natural Dyes market is experiencing robust growth, driven by consumer inclination toward organic food coloring, textile innovation, and clean-label cosmetic products. Organizations like the Organic Trade Association (OTA) reported a 12% rise in demand for naturally derived food additives in 2023. U.S. brands such as Levi Strauss and Aveda are increasingly using plant-based dyes, supporting market growth. Key Players:

Abbey Color (Cochineal, Carmine, Logwood)

AMA Herbal Laboratories (Herbal Henna, Natural Indigo, EcoGreen Dyes)

Aroma Natural Dyes (Madder, Pomegranate, Indigo)

Aura Herbal Textiles (Natural Indigo, Myrobalan, Harda Extract)

Biocolor (Annatto, Chlorophyll, Beta Carotene)

Biodye India (Indigo, Catechu, Madder)

Colorful World Dyes (Turmeric, Henna, Indigo)

Couleurs de Plantes (Weld, Madder, Woad)

Dharma Trading Co. (Logwood, Cochineal, Cutch)

Earthues (Madder, Fustic, Quebracho)

Green Matter Natural Dye Company (Indigo, Madder, Marigold)

Hennahub India (Henna Powder, Indigo Powder, Amla Powder)

Maiwa (Cochineal, Myrobalan, Lac)

Natural Dye Company (Indigo, Marigold, Pomegranate)

Pylam Products Company, Inc. (Logwood, Annatto, Brazilwood)

Renaissance Dyeing (Weld, Madder, Woad)

Sam Vegetable Colours (Henna, Indigo, Annatto)

Stony Creek Colors (Bio-based Indigo, Liquid Indigo, Pre-reduced Indigo)

Sun Food Tech (Paprika, Annatto, Beetroot Red) Wild Colours (Madder, Logwood, Onion Skin) Natural Dyes Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.57 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.73% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Plant based [Henna, Indigo, Annatto, Turmeric, Spinach, Others], Animal based [Cochineal, Lac, Others], Mineral based [Ochre, Malachite, Others])

. By Form (Powder, Liquid)

. By Application (Tanning, Dyeing & Coloring, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Others)

. By End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Pulp & Paper, Packaging, Stationery & Art Supplies, Others) Key Drivers . Expansion of Botanical Extraction Technologies Enhances the Efficiency and Quality of Natural Dye Production Processes Globally.

Strategic Initiatives by Leading Players Fuel Market Growth



Companies like Archroma and Tintex collaborated for bio-based dyes in 2023.

Aveda launched a haircare line with beetroot-based coloring in 2024.

Natural dye firm Green Matters was acquired by a U.S. sustainable textile group in late 2023.

India's Natural Dye House opened a U.S. office in 2022 to tap into local demand. Many companies shifted to regenerative farming for raw material sourcing.

By Type, Plant Based Segment Dominated the Natural Dyes Market in 2023 with a 63.4% Market Share

These dyes, extracted from sources like indigo, turmeric, and madder root, are widely used in textiles, food, and cosmetics. Their popularity stems from environmental sustainability, minimal side effects, and historical cultural usage. For example, India and the U.S. saw increased demand for plant-derived colors in organic cotton production and craft-based industries. Moreover, the USDA and OTA support plant-based dyes through grants and certifications for organic labeling, fueling market expansion. Consumers' growing concerns about chemical exposure and environmental preservation further push industries to opt for plant-derived alternatives. Companies like Nature Coatings and Herbal Fab have expanded their offerings to cater to the demand for naturally extracted pigments in both apparel and packaging applications, reinforcing the segment's dominance.

By Form , Powder Segment Dominated the Natural Dyes Market in 2023 with a 71.2% Market Share

This leadership is owing to their longer shelf-life, ease of transportation, and versatility across various industries. Powder dyes are widely used in food processing, cosmetics, and textile printing due to their high concentration and stable formulation. Companies prefer powder forms for export because they reduce shipping costs and allow customized blending. For instance, botanical pigment suppliers in Oregon and California reported a 30% increase in powdered dye orders from organic soap makers and artisanal bakers in 2023. Additionally, manufacturers use powder dyes for cost-effective coloring with minimal environmental impact. This form also allows for easier storage and mixing, enhancing usability in both small-scale and industrial applications. The dominance of the powder segment is expected to continue as sustainability becomes central in manufacturing processes.

By Application , Dyeing and Coloring Segment Dominated the Natural Dyes Market in 2023 with a 52.6% Market Share

This is attributed to due to its extensive usage in the textile, cosmetic, and food industries. The push for sustainable fashion and clean-label cosmetics has driven demand for safer, biodegradable colorants. Leading clothing manufacturers such as Eileen Fisher and PACT have embraced natural dyeing techniques using plant-based sources. Additionally, small and mid-size artisanal companies are actively using natural dyes for yarns, crafts, and accessories. In food applications, beetroot, turmeric, and spirulina-based coloring agents are widely used in plant-based beverages and bakery items, as seen in products by U.S. brands like GoodPop and Simple Mills. With increasing consumer scrutiny over synthetic additives, dyeing & coloring remains a critical application segment driving market growth.

By End-use Industry , Food and Beverage Segment Dominated the Natural Dyes Market in 2023 with a 35.2% Market Share

This leadership is driven by consumer preference for chemical-free, plant-derived coloring in consumables. The FDA's push for clearer labeling of artificial additives and the rise of health-conscious diets have made natural food dyes more appealing. U.S. companies like Chobani and Ben & Jerry's have started incorporating beetroot red and spirulina blue in limited-edition offerings. Moreover, the surge in vegan and organic products in stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's has driven demand for natural food-grade dyes. Startups in the beverage sector are also leveraging natural dyes for aesthetic appeal and health benefits. This sector continues to dominate due to increasing usage in bakery items, dairy products, and ready-to-eat meals.

North America Dominated the Natural Dyes Market In 2023, Holding A 35% Market Share.

The dominance is fueled by high consumer awareness, stringent food safety regulations, and strong sustainability mandates. U.S.-based organizations like the Organic Trade Association and USDA actively support the use of natural additives, including dyes. Leading brands in textiles and food, such as Levi's and Kraft Heinz, have incorporated natural dyes in their products. Additionally, several U.S. state-level grants encourage regenerative farming practices, which promote natural dye crop cultivation. Moreover, the eco-conscious consumer base, especially in California and New York, supports products with clean and transparent ingredient lists. The region's regulatory frameworks around clean-labeling, including the FDA's updates, provide a favorable landscape for natural dyes to thrive. Innovation hubs across the U.S. also contribute to developing advanced extraction techniques, boosting local production.

Asia Pacific Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Natural Dyes Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in 2023 with a significant CAGR, owing to abundant raw materials and cost-effective production. Countries like India, China, and Indonesia are major suppliers of indigo, turmeric, and henna. Government initiatives such as India's Ministry of Textiles“Handloom Mark” and China's push for eco-friendly manufacturing drive both domestic consumption and exports. The growing middle-class population in Southeast Asia is fueling demand for natural products, including food and cosmetics. Furthermore, several U.S. and European companies are outsourcing natural dye production to APAC due to affordable labor and raw materials. With active R&D in botanical extraction technologies and export-oriented strategies, the region is set to dominate future supply chains.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Natural Dyes Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Natural Dyes Market Segmentation, by Form

9. Natural Dyes Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Natural Dyes Market Segmentation, by End-use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion

