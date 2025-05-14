Nutraland USA, Inc. To Launch Next-Gen Postbiotic AKK001TM At Vitafoods Europe

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading provider of plant-based, science-based nutritional ingredients, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever postbiotic ingredient, AKK001TM, at Vitafoods Europe in Barcelona. AKK001TM represents a significant advancement in gut health and metabolic wellness, offering formulators a stable, safe, and effective solution for next-generation postbiotic products.

AKK001TM is a pasteurized form of Akkermansia muciniphilax (AKK), a bacterium recognized for its crucial role in maintaining gut barrier integrity as well as supporting metabolic health and longevity-related pathways. This next-generation postbiotic delivers all the benefits without the challenges associated with live bacteria.

"We are thrilled to introduce AKK001TM at Vitafoods," said Gene Bruno, Chief Science Officer of Nutraland USA, "AKK001TM offers a compelling solution for brands seeking to tap into the rapidly growing demand for microbiome-targeted products. Its stability, safety profile, and versatile formulation options make it a game-changer."

AKK001TM can be positioned across a range of high-growth health categories, including:

.Weight Management

.Metabolic Wellness

.Healthy Aging

.Next-Gen Gut Health / Postbiotic Formulas

AKK001TM is produced via precision-controlled fermentation followed by gentle pasteurization to ensure quality, stability, and batch-to-batch consistency. It is manufactured in an FSSC22000 and HACCP certified facility and complies with all applicable food safety, ethical sourcing and environmental regulations.

The beneficial effects of pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila are supported by a growing body of preclinical and clinical research, also demonstrating a strong safety profile. Studies suggest its bioactive outer membrane proteins play a key role in reinforcing the gut barrier, supporting a healthy immune response, and influencing key metabolic pathways.

AKK001TM offers several advantages over live probiotics and some postbiotics:

.Stability and Safety: Contains no viable bacteria, reducing regulatory and stability concerns.

.Metabolic Activity without Colonization: Retains metabolic activity without the need for colonization, unlike traditional probiotics.

.Reliable and Heat-Stable: Produced with scientifically validated processes, offering a reliable and heat-stable option in the postbiotic category.

Nutraland invites attendees at Vitafoods Europe to visit booth 4D116 to learn more about AKK001TM and our other innovative natural ingredients or visit us online at .

About Nutraland USA, Inc.

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

Sales

Nutraland USA, Inc.

+1 949-988-7615

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.