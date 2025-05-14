HYDGEN And Spectronik Partner To Enable Decentralized Green Hydrogen Infrastructure For Fuel Cell Mobility

Signing of MoU HYDGEN-Spectronik

Signing of MoU HYDGEN-Spectronik

- Michael GryseelsSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HYDGEN (Hydrogen Innovation Pte Ltd), a leading manufacturer of scalable green hydrogen electrolyzers, and Spectronik Pte Ltd, a pioneer in fuel cell systems for mobility applications, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance decentralized hydrogen solutions for fuel cell-powered transportation in Southeast Asia.Under this new partnership, Spectronik will deploy HYDGEN's modular electrolyzers to generate high-purity green hydrogen directly at its fuel cell demonstration sites. The goal is to validate a decentralized, closed-loop hydrogen ecosystem - producing and consuming hydrogen on-site - to accelerate commercial readiness in the mobility sector.The collaboration aligns both companies around a shared vision: making hydrogen more accessible and affordable for industrial and transport applications through distributed production rather than centralized supply and delivery chains.Enabling the Hydrogen Mobility EcosystemAs adoption of hydrogen fuel cells gains traction in commercial and heavy-duty transportation, a key barrier remains: consistent, cost-effective access to clean hydrogen. HYDGEN's on-site generation technology addresses this challenge directly by enabling users to produce hydrogen where and when they need it, eliminating dependency on centralized infrastructure, delivery logistics, and grey hydrogen sources.“Fuel cell vehicles are an important lever to decarbonize transport, but the logistics of hydrogen refueling stations have constrained their deployment.” said Michael Gryseels, Chairman of HYDGEN.“That's where we come in. By offering on-site hydrogen production, we generate a closed-loop system and avoid the logistical complexities of hydrogen transport. Together with Spectronik, we're laying the groundwork for an economically viable and fully carbon-free transport system based on hydrogen.”Demonstrating Commercial Viability Today, Not TomorrowSpectronik will integrate HYDGEN's electrolyzer systems into real-world fuel cell deployments across various transport use cases, including automotive and light logistics platforms. These deployments will showcase fully integrated hydrogen loops, proving that clean hydrogen mobility can be both technically and economically viable with the right infrastructure in place.Jogjaman Jap, CEO of Spectronik echoed the sentiment:“Fuel cells are a game-changing solution for automotive decarbonization, but hydrogen supply has always been a challenge. With HYDGEN's help, we now have a way to secure high-purity, cost-competitive green hydrogen directly at our test sites. This changes the economics of the equation.”The partnership is expected to lay the foundation for commercial supply agreements and larger-scale deployments across Asia-Pacific in the near future.Accelerating Asia's Energy Transition and Transport DecarbonizationThe collaboration comes at a time when governments and investors across the region are doubling down on hydrogen as a strategic pillar for climate and industrial policy. Singapore, in particular, has identified low-carbon hydrogen as a key area of growth, and both HYDGEN and Spectronik are well-positioned to contribute to national and regional decarbonization goals.“This partnership is more than just two companies working together,” said Gryseels.“It's about creating confidence in the entire hydrogen value chain, from production to application. Our goal is to support customers in the automotive, logistics, and heavy transport sectors who are ready to decarbonize, but waiting for the infrastructure to catch up.”About HYDGEN (Hydrogen Innovation Pte Ltd)HYDGEN designs, manufactures, and deploys scalable green hydrogen electrolyzer systems powered by Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology. With a mission to democratize hydrogen access, HYDGEN enables industries to decarbonize their operations through on-site, on-demand green hydrogen production at cost parity with grey hydrogen. Learn more at .About Spectronik Pte LtdHeadquartered in Singapore, Spectronik develops compact, high-performance fuel cell systems for mobile robot and urban mobility applications. Their fuel cells have been deployed in 40+ countries and can be found in the air, on land, at sea, and on rail - powering a host of applications such as aerial drones, UGVs, AGVs, AMRs, forklifts, eco-cars, motorbikes, and light pickup trucks. Spetronik-powered vehicles have won a national award, set a new world record, and dominated several fuel efficiency competitions. For more information, visit .

