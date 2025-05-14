ACE HARDWARE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
ACE HARDWARE CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited, in millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(13 Weeks)
|
|
(13 Weeks)
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale revenues
|
$ 2,052.0
|
|
$ 1,976.9
|
|
|
Retail revenues
|
175.2
|
|
160.9
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
2,227.2
|
|
2,137.8
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale cost of revenues
|
1,788.8
|
|
1,722.6
|
|
|
Retail cost of revenues
|
91.2
|
|
85.2
|
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
1,880.0
|
|
1,807.8
|
|
|
Gross profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale gross profit
|
263.2
|
|
254.3
|
|
|
Retail gross profit
|
84.0
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
Total gross profit
|
347.2
|
|
330.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution operations expenses
|
72.8
|
|
68.9
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
89.5
|
|
84.1
|
|
|
Retailer success and development expenses
|
64.0
|
|
49.6
|
|
|
Retail operating expenses
|
80.1
|
|
71.7
|
|
|
Retail pre-opening expenses
|
1.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
307.6
|
|
274.9
|
|
|
Operating income
|
39.6
|
|
55.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(13.3)
|
|
(12.2)
|
|
|
Interest income
|
1.8
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
1.9
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
0.3
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
Net income
|
30.3
|
|
46.9
|
|
|
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Ace Hardware Corporation
|
$ 30.7
|
|
$ 47.2
|
|
|
Patronage distributions accrued
|
$ 61.6
|
|
$ 76.5
|
|
|
Patronage distributions accrued for third party Retailers
|
$ 56.6
|
|
$ 72.0
|
|
|
ACE HARDWARE CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In millions, except share data)
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
December 28,
|
|
March 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 48.4
|
|
$ 36.3
|
|
$ 33.6
|
Marketable securities
|
41.3
|
|
42.7
|
|
50.0
|
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $11.5, $10.9 and
|
905.1
|
|
727.8
|
|
883.2
|
Inventories
|
1,425.4
|
|
1,197.9
|
|
1,330.3
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
93.6
|
|
87.3
|
|
75.2
|
Total current assets
|
2,513.8
|
|
2,092.0
|
|
2,372.3
|
Property and equipment, net
|
604.6
|
|
594.6
|
|
547.3
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
791.2
|
|
798.2
|
|
653.1
|
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
|
176.7
|
|
185.7
|
|
121.6
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
455.8
|
|
455.6
|
|
411.6
|
Other assets
|
174.1
|
|
166.7
|
|
159.8
|
Total assets
|
$ 4,716.2
|
|
$ 4,292.8
|
|
$ 4,265.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
$ 110.0
|
|
$ 80.6
|
|
$ 78.3
|
Accounts payable
|
1,444.8
|
|
1,215.2
|
|
1,386.0
|
Patronage distributions payable in cash
|
160.4
|
|
137.2
|
|
166.6
|
Patronage refund certificates payable
|
15.0
|
|
15.0
|
|
29.0
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
118.2
|
|
94.4
|
|
86.9
|
Current finance lease liabilities
|
44.9
|
|
37.9
|
|
26.2
|
Accrued expenses
|
243.9
|
|
313.1
|
|
218.0
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,137.2
|
|
1,893.4
|
|
1,991.0
|
Long-term debt
|
477.7
|
|
246.5
|
|
402.2
|
Patronage refund certificates payable
|
217.9
|
|
205.8
|
|
164.1
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
699.8
|
|
728.4
|
|
588.7
|
Long-term finance lease liabilities
|
130.0
|
|
145.0
|
|
96.6
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
160.4
|
|
151.8
|
|
122.3
|
Total liabilities
|
3,823.0
|
|
3,370.9
|
|
3,364.9
|
Member Retailers' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A voting common stock, $1,000 par value, 10,000 shares
|
2.6
|
|
2.6
|
|
2.6
|
Class C nonvoting common stock, $100 par value, 20,000,000 shares
|
737.3
|
|
752.9
|
|
708.3
|
Class C nonvoting common stock, $100 par value, issuable to Retailers
|
95.7
|
|
82.5
|
|
108.7
|
Contributed capital
|
19.1
|
|
19.3
|
|
19.2
|
Retained earnings
|
32.6
|
|
58.5
|
|
53.3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(1.8)
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
0.1
|
Equity attributable to Ace member retailers
|
885.5
|
|
913.9
|
|
892.2
|
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
7.7
|
|
8.0
|
|
8.6
|
Total equity
|
893.2
|
|
921.9
|
|
900.8
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 4,716.2
|
|
$ 4,292.8
|
|
$ 4,265.7
|
ACE HARDWARE CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited, in millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(13 Weeks)
|
|
(13 Weeks)
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 30.3
|
|
$ 46.9
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
25.0
|
|
24.1
|
Non cash lease expense
|
11.1
|
|
7.3
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
0.2
|
|
0.2
|
Loss on the disposal of assets, net
|
0.2
|
|
-
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
0.9
|
|
1.4
|
Other, net
|
3.2
|
|
(1.8)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of effect of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
(191.8)
|
|
(221.9)
|
Inventories
|
(226.7)
|
|
(95.2)
|
Other current assets
|
(6.3)
|
|
(5.3)
|
Other long-term assets
|
(2.0)
|
|
(3.5)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
188.1
|
|
258.9
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
8.6
|
|
2.7
|
Deferred taxes
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.6)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
(159.3)
|
|
13.2
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of investment securities
|
(0.3)
|
|
(6.5)
|
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
|
2.3
|
|
5.5
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(33.4)
|
|
(34.4)
|
Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(1.5)
|
|
-
|
Increase in notes receivable, net
|
(7.1)
|
|
(10.7)
|
Other, net
|
(0.1)
|
|
0.1
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(40.1)
|
|
(46.0)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Net borrowings under revolving lines of credit
|
257.9
|
|
72.3
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
(4.9)
|
|
(4.8)
|
Principal portion of finance lease payments
|
(11.6)
|
|
(8.3)
|
Payments of patronage refund certificates
|
(28.4)
|
|
(22.5)
|
Repurchase of stock
|
(2.0)
|
|
(2.6)
|
Purchase of noncontrolling interests
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.2)
|
Other, net
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
211.5
|
|
34.5
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
12.1
|
|
1.7
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
36.3
|
|
31.9
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 48.4
|
|
$ 33.6
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
$ 14.8
|
|
$ 14.0
|
Income taxes paid
|
$ 1.1
|
|
$ 0.7
SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment