Change In Valmet Oyj's Holding Of Treasury Shares

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on May 14, 2025 at 3:45 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 14, 2025, a total of 509 Valmet shares have been returned free of consideration to Valmet Oyj according to the terms and conditions of the Deferred Share Plan 2023-2025. Originally, the shares were transferred to the participants after the performance period 2023 of the plan.

Including the returned shares, Valmet Oyj now holds a total of 317,852 treasury shares.

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

