Caterpillar Showcases Machinery That Has Built America For 100 Years In Celebration Of Construction

"Our exhibit showcases the important role our products and solutions play in building critical infrastructure across the U.S. and the world, just steps from the U.S. Capitol – where policy shapes our nation's infrastructure," said Caterpillar Construction Industries Group President Tony Fassino. "We've been helping our customers build a better, more sustainable world for 100 years – and we look forward to the next 100."

The Celebration of Construction on the National Mall highlights the essential contributions of equipment manufacturers, the importance of developing a modern workforce and the innovations driving safer, more sustainable infrastructure projects nationwide.

At the National Mall exhibit, Caterpillar is showcasing essential infrastructure-building solutions with leading technology, including the Cat® 340 hydraulic excavator, 140 motor grader, AP1055 tracked asphalt paver, D3 dozer and the Cat® C7 Reman Engine remanufactured with Caterpillar parts and end-of-life components. The exhibit also features the Centennial Experience, an interactive display that explores a century of breakthroughs and innovation through investments in people, infrastructure and digital connectivity.

As a leading U.S. net exporter and one of America's oldest manufacturers, Caterpillar is proud to be an American company serving the U.S. and the world since 1925. The company manufactures in every region in the world to support its global customers, but there's no country where more people are employed than the United States. With more than 60 primary locations across 25 states and independent dealers from coast to coast, Caterpillar is an integral part of the United States infrastructure.

The Celebration of Construction on the National Mall takes place May 14-16 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Caterpillar will be located between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive near the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden.

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment.

