RD1 Spirits Opens Immersive Brand Destination Distillery In Lexington, KY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Congratulations to RD1 Spirits on today's grand opening," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. "This is more than just a distillery. It's a prime example of the type of opportunity bourbon tourism can offer communities across the Commonwealth. This is a tremendous addition to Lexington and our state's bourbon industry, which continues to innovate and grow."

Located at The Commons, a dynamic 42-acre mixed-use development that unites life, work and play, RD1 Distillery at the Commons is 10,215 square feet, almost three times the size of its former Tasting Room and Gift Shop.

"We're incredibly proud to open the doors of our beautiful, new home and invite guests into our world of wood-finished bourbon," said Mike Tetterton, CEO of RD1 Spirits. "As we listened to our fans and their captivating interest around how we test unique woods from throughout the world, we reimagined our original distillery plans to ultimately give guests an experience like no other on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail."

A visually striking, 240-barrel rick-visible from inside and outside the building-frames the venue, while the lobby's centerpiece, a handcrafted, 10-foot-tall oak tree, ascends into a glowing circular light fixture, giving artistic nods to Lexington's four-plank horse farm fencing and bourbon's strong connection to nature.

While RD1 continues to produce its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon at Western Kentucky Distilling in Beaver Dam, Ky, the new destination features an R&D distillery for ongoing experimentation. Equipment includes a 50-gallon fermenter, a custom hybrid pot still with column, and an 800-gallon pot still to potentially use in the future for larger test runs. Led by RD1's R&D Master Distiller, Jarrad Gollihue, PhD, the on-site distillery will test upwards of 50 unique wood finishes annually.

RD1 was founded in 2020 to pay tribute to Lexington's entrepreneurial bourbon history and continue to move it forward.

"The rebirth of the bourbon industry in Lexington continues with RD1 Spirits," said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. "In 1865, the Ashland Distillery became Central Kentucky's first federally licensed distiller, known as RD #1. Today, RD1 Spirits mixes history with new approaches."

Bourbon Experiences

RD1 Spirits offers à-la-carte tours, tastings, and experiences-which can be bundled for a deeper dive into America's Native Spirit. Before scheduled experiences begin, guests can enjoy a self-guided tour of the RD1 lobby to learn more about Lexington's first federally registered distillery, RD1's own story of innovation, and the brand's national accolades. Interactive displays share hints into RD1's bourbon production and wood finishing, and preview some of the cocktails available upstairs at the bar.

One of the most unique stops on the tour is the "RD1 Forest," an indoor experiential zone where guests walk among the trees while learning about forestry science, wood chemistry, the unique trees in RD1's portfolio, and current finishing experiments.

"Bourbon's ties to wood are undeniable," said Mark Stoops, RD1 investor and advisor, and Lexington community leader. "But, RD1 is taking nature's force to another level with barrel finishing that leaves guests with eyes wide open to what else is out there."

Upstairs, adventurous guests can thieve bourbon straight from the RD1 portfolio or experimental barrels-rotating every few months-giving repeat guests new opportunities each time to taste and/or bottle in a custom packaging to take home. Guests can also reserve a lab appointment in our VIP room with Dr. Gollihue to dissect and proof down their barrel sample and fill it into a mini barrel for additional aging at home.

"RD1 didn't just resurrect a name-they rekindled a passion for innovation, asking, 'What else can Bourbon do?'" said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association. "This stunning new distillery at The Commons answers that question. It's a place where visitors from near and far will discover the complex artistry of Kentucky Straight Bourbon, enhanced by unique wood finishes that push the boundaries of flavor."

For private groups, the upstairs speakeasy-tucked behind a hidden door showcasing a wall of "first" pioneers-offers a cozy, barrel-backed lounge and large screens perfect for game day, celebrations, or exclusive tastings.

Additional highlights include:



Two private tasting rooms that can be combined into one, with seating for up to 36

A bourbon bar with seating for 26

A wrap-around patio with seating for up to 36, overlooking the future concert venue and greenspace of The Commons A gift shop with limited releases-including RD1's 12-year, Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon , only available for purchase at RD1 Distillery at The Commons-and other unique merchandise

Development and Tourism

RD1 serves as the anchor tenant of The Commons, currently home to Battle Axes, 30 businesses, and a mile of walking trails.

"RD1 embodies the spirit of what we envisioned for The Commons-a destination where history, innovation and community come together," said Daren Turner, CEO of The Commons. "RD1's presence has already resulted in tremendous interest from boutique retail, restaurants, and short-term guest stay accommodations. This is Lexington's hottest development, and Kentucky Bourbon is at the heart of it all."

"We are so excited for the opening of this new bourbon experience by RD1 Spirits," said Commerce Lexington President and CEO, Bob Quick. "Bourbon is not only one of our signature economic industries here in Kentucky and Greater Lexington, but it's also seen a significant impact on tourism across the state through the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, attracting nearly three million people last year."

Welcoming Guests

The distillery's official debut follows a May 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony and VIP event to celebrate this milestone for RD1, Lexington, and the Commonwealth.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of RD1 at The Commons," said Mary Quinn Ramer, President of VisitLEX. "This multifaceted stop along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail will give visitors a reason to come back again and again."

The vision for RD1 Distillery at The Commons was brought to life through the creative talents of Joia Miller Design, Dimensional Innovations (experiential exhibit design), Poke The Bear (video), Brackish Creative (graphic design), and Nimlok (displays). The project was made possible through collaboration with Turner Construction and numerous local sub-contractors, and legal support from McBrayer PLLC out of central Kentucky.

RD1 Distillery at The Commons is now open Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday–Saturday: 11 a.m.– 7 p.m.; and Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. The new brand destination is located at 113 Turner Commons Way, Suite 110, Lexington, Ky 40508, off Main Street. Online reservations are recommended, although walk-ins are accepted as scheduling permits. A tour is not required to enjoy the RD1 bourbon bar, which is open during the above distillery hours.

RD1 Distillery at The Commons is also available for partial or full space rentals for private events, including corporate gatherings and weddings, accommodating up to 100 guests. For more information, please contact [email protected] .

For more information on RD1 Spirits, visit RD1spirits or follow @RD1spirits on Facebook and Instagram .

About RD1 Spirits

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, RD1 Spirits exists to explore the bourbon frontier. Lexington entrepreneurs founded the company in 2020 to help give life to the stories of Lexington's bourbon firsts, namely its first federally registered distillery, established in 1865. RD1 is paving its own path, focusing on Kentucky Straight Bourbon and its interaction with various wood finishings in the barrel. For more information on this growing brand, visit RD1spirits or follow @RD1spirits on Facebook and Instagram .

