Brittany Flanagan Joins Oshi Health As Chief People Officer To Rapidly Scale Its Workforce And Purpose-Driven Culture

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a distinguished track record leading people operations at healthcare innovators such as Amazon Pharmacy, Koala Health, PillPack, and Target, Flanagan joins Oshi Health at a pivotal moment in its growth. She will leverage her deep experience scaling teams and fostering high-performance cultures to help meet Oshi's ambitious workforce expansion goals, while nurturing the company's foundational culture that's earned Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work honors for a third year in a row.

"Oshi has built a truly special culture-one that prioritizes people, purpose, and performance," said Flanagan. "I'm excited to become part of a team that is wholly aligned around a mission to provide innovative, personalized care that makes a meaningful difference in people's lives. I look forward to fostering a culture of continuous learning and shared knowledge, where every team member feels empowered, supported, and equipped to grow-so we can scale our impact without losing what makes Oshi exceptional."

With her 'One Oshi' framework, Flanagan will emphasize corporate culture as a unifying force to drive alignment and collaboration across clinical, field, and operational functions. A key tenet of this program will be preserving the connection and cohesion that have defined Oshi's success in a remote, virtual health environment. She will also implement new AI systems focused on reducing repetitive work and improving efficiency, launch leadership and clinical development programs, and deepen employee engagement to maintain a unified, purpose-driven workforce.

"We are excited to have Brittany join Oshi as we move into this next rapid growth phase. Her expertise in scaling companies while nurturing their core values makes her ideally suited for our organization," said Sam Holliday, co-founder and CEO of Oshi Health. "At a time when digestive health concerns are paramount and millions of people are seeking answers, our nationwide reach, broad relationships with customers and partners, and clinically proven care model make us the trusted source of answers and relief. Brittany's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that we rise to meet that challenge with our culture intact and our teams properly equipped."

Oshi delivers personalized, iterative care through a high-touch virtual model, powered by a dedicated, in-house team of GI-specialized clinicians-including advanced practice providers, registered dietitians, behavioral health clinicians, care coordinators, and board-certified gastroenterologists. Working collaboratively, this multidisciplinary team diagnoses and treats digestive conditions with precision, continuously adjusting care plans until patients achieve lasting symptom relief.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the first and only nationwide virtual gastroenterology (GI) center of excellence. Our evidence-based, whole-person approach to digestive care is changing lives and transforming healthcare economics by helping patients reach lasting symptom control, faster and at a lower total cost of care. Oshi Health is available in all 50 states to more than 63 million people as an in-network virtual GI clinic. Together with our growing roster of in-person gastroenterologist partners nationwide, we are expanding patient access to collaborative, multidisciplinary wrap-around GI care. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Oshi Health