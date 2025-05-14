Avenger Logistics Named A Preferred Carrier By Project44

MENAFN - PR Newswire) project44's Preferred Carrier program recognizes carriers that go above and beyond to provide an exceptional supply chain visibility experience to their customers. To quantify that experience, project44 considers carriers who have demonstrated a commitment to achieving high tracking percentages across multiple loads, tracked shipment volume greater than 200 loads per year, high milestone completeness and API connectivity.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Preferred Carrier in the project44 network," said Mark Campbell, vice president of freight operations for Avenger Logistics. "Our teams strive to provide quality service to our customer base, including clear visibility to their shipments in order to make informed decisions about their supply chain. Our network regularly leverages new and innovative technology, including proprietary in-house tools, to continuously improve our offerings and the overall customer experience."

"At project44, we understand the value that an exceptional carrier experience brings to an organization's supply chain operations," said Nick Douglas, senior director of product and head of network. "Thank you for consistently demonstrating best practices and providing high-quality data to your customers."

