AAM Partners With Wilshire To Expand Distribution Of The Wilshire Private Assets Fund

MONUMENT, Colo. and NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, and Wilshire , a leading global financial services firm, announced today a partnership for AAM to be the sole external sales distributor of the Wilshire Private Assets Fund (WPAFX) in the U.S.

"AAM is thrilled to partner with Wilshire to bring the Wilshire Private Assets Fund to a broader audience of financial professionals," said Cliff Corso , CEO and CIO at AAM . "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to make high-quality private markets investments more accessible to investors. Wilshire's deep expertise across a broad spectrum of private markets solutions make them an ideal fit to achieve that goal."

Incorporating private markets in portfolios provides several potential benefits including diversification, enhanced income and the potential to amplify return. The Wilshire Private Assets Fund is an all-in-one private markets allocation, bringing Wilshire's best ideas that feature the same type of managers and strategies the firm delivers to its institutional clients. The fund is structured as an interval fund with investor and advisor friendly features including daily NAV, daily subscription via a ticket, low minimums and 1099 tax reporting.

"Wilshire has witnessed firsthand the advantages of implementing a diversified private markets portfolio. Once exclusively available to large institutional investors, these strategies are now accessible to a broader range of investors through innovative product structures," said Jason Schwarz, CEO at Wilshire . "The Wilshire Private Assets Fund harnesses Wilshire's three decades of private markets expertise, offering a solution tailored for the RIA market. We're thrilled to partner with AAM's world-class team to distribute the Wilshire Private Assets Fund."

The Wilshire Private Assets Fund focuses on building a well-diversified portfolio across core segments of the private markets, including private equity, private credit, and real assets. The Fund targets high-conviction opportunities sourced through Wilshire's deep relationships and rigorous due diligence process, emphasizing access to top-tier managers and funds that have historically been limited to large institutions. Its investment approach is designed to be opportunistic and flexible and will seek both long-term capital appreciation and current income through allocations to yield-generating private credit and income-oriented real assets. By blending primary fund commitments, secondary market opportunities, and select co-investments, the Fund aims to optimize liquidity, enhance diversification, and manage risk while capitalizing on trends and dislocations that are often less correlated with public markets.

About Advisors Asset Management

For over 45 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial professionals. The firm offers access to alternatives, exchange-traded funds, fixed income markets, managed accounts, mutual funds, structured products, and unit investment trusts. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit .

For the one-year period ending December 31, 2024, AAM facilitated over $32 billion in combined sales and investments through 15,300 financial professionals industry-wide who accessed AAM's investment solutions platform.*

*Of the $32 billion, approximately $7 billion were Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), Managed Account (SMA), Mutual Fund, and Unit Investment Trust (UIT) assets, while $25 billion was in Fixed Income securities, including bonds and Structured Products.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. | Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132

For more information, visit | X (Twitter): @aamlive | LinkedIn:

About Wilshire

Wilshire is a leading global financial services firm and trusted partner to a diverse range of approximately 300 leading institutional investors and financial intermediaries who rely on the firm to help improve investment outcomes for a better future. Wilshire advises on over $1.5 trillion in assets and manages $123 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024.* Wilshire is headquartered in the United States with offices worldwide. More information on Wilshire can be found at .

*Assets under advisement refers to the total amount of assets (inclusive of assets under management) attributable to all of Wilshire's advisory relationships, including various consulting and advisory relationships for which Wilshire provides investment advisory services without engaging, on either a discretionary or non-discretionary basis, in the direct management of a client's portfolio. Assets under management refers to the amount of assets attributable to securities portfolios for which Wilshire provides discretionary and non-discretionary asset management services and is calculated differently than "regulatory assets under management."

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of entire principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved. Diversification neither guarantees a gain nor protects against a loss. Nothing presented should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or follow any investment technique or strategy. No guarantee or representation is made that a Fund will achieve its investment objective, and investment results may vary substantially from year to year. Additional risks of investing in a Fund are set forth in the Fund's offering documents.

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein. Only a prospectus for Wilshire Private Assets Fund can make such an offer.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling +1 855 520 7711. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment in the Fund may be made only by entities or natural persons that are "accredited investors" within the meaning of Regulation D under the 1933 Securities Act. The form of investment structure for this product is commonly known as a "master feeder" structure. The Wilshire Assets Markets Fund (the "WPA Fund" or the "Feeder Fund") invest substantially all of its assets in Wilshire Private Assets Master Fund (the "Master Fund"). The Master Fund and the Feeder Fund (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds") is a Delaware statutory trust registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("1940 Act") as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Master Fund has the same investment objective and identical investment policies as those of the Feeder Fund. Therefore, the Feeder Fund's investment results will correspond directly to the investment results of the Master Fund.

Certain risk factors below discuss the risks of investing in private markets investment funds ("Private Markets Investment Funds"). The Master Fund's investments generally will consist of investments in Private Markets Investment Funds. Accordingly, the Master Fund will be exposed to such risks directly through its investments in Private Markets Investment Funds. The Feeder Funds will be exposed to such risk indirectly through their investment in the Master Fund.

Investments held in Private Markets Investment Funds may have liquidity constraints, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility that securities cannot be readily sold at approximately the price at which a portfolio has valued them may limit the Master Fund's ability to dispose of securities at a desirable time or price.

No shareholder or other person holding shares acquired from a shareholder has the right to require a Fund to repurchase any shares. No public market for shares exists, and none is expected to develop in the future. Shares of the Master Fund may not be traded on any secondary market.

Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication/experience, and willingness to bear the risks of an investment in Private Markets Investment Funds.

Each Feeder Fund's principal office is located at One Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, Pennsylvania 19456, and its telephone number is +1 855 520 7711.

Wilshire Private Assets Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co, One Freedom Valley Dr, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Wilshire or any of its affiliates.

Third-party information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Wilshire gives no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of such information, and accepts no responsibility or liability (including for indirect, consequential or incidental damages) for any error, omission or inaccuracy in such information and for results obtained from its use.

Your financial advisor is responsible for reviewing your individual financial situation and needs to determine suitability of this or any investment program.

THIS DOCUMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE.

