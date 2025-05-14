Feeding America's 'Map The Meal Gap' Reveals Stark Disparities In Rural Child Hunger

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Map the Meal Gap, now in its 15th year, is the only study providing local-level estimates of food insecurity and food costs for every county and congressional district. The study builds upon USDA's most recent report of national and state data, which showed 47 million people, including 14 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2023, the highest level in nearly a decade.

"In just 15 years, Map the Meal Gap has grown into a powerful resource that informs conversations with community leaders and policymakers across the country about how the public can join together in the mission to end hunger," said Melanie Hall, chief research & innovation officer for Feeding America. "This year's study shows we still have work to do in creating a future where every child has access to the meals they need to learn, grow, play and thrive. For children, access to enough nutritious food is a necessity, as hunger can limit their potential and well-being. As school summer breaks approach, we can all play a role in creating a summer where every child is nourished, whether it is volunteering or donating to your local food bank or advocating for policies that will support our nation's families."

Key findings:



Food insecurity by geography and demographics:



Food insecurity impacts communities in every county and congressional district in the U.S. People from all backgrounds and demographics experience food insecurity, but disparities exist.



Food insecurity is often linked to multiple factors, which can be related to household income, expenses, access to affordable health care, the surrounding social and physical environment, and barriers to opportunity.



85% of counties with the highest food insecurity are rural.



Nearly 9 out of 10 high food insecurity counties are in the South, indicating regional disparities.



An estimated 7.4 million seniors (60 and older) and 5.2 million older adults (50-59) experienced food insecurity in 2023.

While the majority of people experiencing food insecurity nationally are non-Hispanic white, Black and Latino individuals experience food insecurity at disproportionately higher rates-estimated to be as high as 60% in some counties for which there are adequate public data.

Income and spending:



More than 2 out of 5 people facing hunger may not be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) since their incomes exceed the income eligibility threshold for these critical benefits. Not all who are eligible for the program participate in SNAP.



The national food budget shortfall, which reflects the extra money that people who are food insecure report needing to cover food needs, is $32 billion. This translates to $22.37 a week per person, on average, and represents an increase for the third straight year. Individuals who were food secure in 2023 reported spending an average of $3.58 per meal. Meal costs vary significantly by county throughout the nation, ranging from $2.60 to $6.09, showcasing the diverse economic challenges faced by communities.

