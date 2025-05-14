Netactuate Expands Seattle Footprint To Meet Surging Demand For AI Workloads And Edge Connectivity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With an expanded footprint in Digital Realty's state-of-the-art facility at the Westin Building Exchange (WBX), NetActuate is now better positioned than ever to support the region's evolving infrastructure needs. The Seattle deployment is engineered to handle next-generation applications, including data-intensive AI and machine learning workloads that require robust power and cooling capabilities, low-latency interconnections, and scalable compute resources.

In addition to its presence at the Westin hub, NetActuate now offers access to higher power density sites throughout the broader Seattle market. These sites support configurations up to 100kW per rack, ideal for compute-heavy AI, HPC, and GPU workloads. Clean, competitively priced power combined with dark fiber connectivity back to the Westin Exchange ensures seamless integration into NetActuate's global network fabric.

Anchoring in a Thriving AI-Driven Tech Hub

Seattle is home to global tech innovators like Amazon and Microsoft, with a fast-growing startup ecosystem, rich talent base, and strong venture capital community. This environment has increasingly attracted companies developing and deploying AI technologies-driving a need for advanced infrastructure solutions that balance performance, reliability, and efficiency.

NetActuate's expanded POP on the 18th floor of WBX provides direct access to the Seattle Internet Exchange (SIX), enabling high-throughput, low-latency connections to over 250 carriers and service providers. The facility boasts nearly 40,000 cross-connects and up to 99.999% uptime, ensuring mission-critical reliability for latency-sensitive AI and edge workloads.

"This expansion reflects our strategic focus on enabling AI-driven services and high-demand applications in one of the most innovative technology markets in North America," said Mark Mahle , CEO of NetActuate. "Our Seattle deployment is not only a cornerstone for cloud and media providers-it's now a destination for organizations running advanced AI workloads that require serious infrastructure."

Purpose-Built for AI, Cloud, and Streaming at the Edge

Through backbone interconnection with Equinix's 2020 5th Avenue facility, NetActuate provides seamless access to hyperscale cloud platforms like AWS and Microsoft Azure. The Seattle POP now offers the flexibility and performance needed for hybrid cloud strategies and multi-region AI model training, inferencing, and analytics.

With proximity to hyperscalers and a growing base of AI and streaming clients, Seattle has emerged as a key location for deploying low-latency services close to end users. NetActuate enables businesses to extend beyond centralized cloud architecture-delivering content and AI-driven insights at the edge.

A Strategic Gateway to Canada and the Pacific Northwest

NetActuate's presence in Seattle also provides optimized, compliant cross-border connectivity to key Canadian metros like Vancouver and Calgary. This supports enterprises with regulatory or latency requirements that prefer to remain within U.S. borders. Additionally, this expansion sets the stage for NetActuate's upcoming deployment in Portland, Oregon , slated for later this year.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the data center to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate . For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast .

SOURCE NetActuate