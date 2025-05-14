Dave Alison And Bryan Bibbo, Of Prosperity Capital Advisors-Affiliated Firms, Honored As Investmentnews 2025 Excellence Awardees

Lead Advisors at Alison Wealth Management and JL Smith Holistic Wealth Management Recognized as Advisor of the Year Regional Finalists

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA), a nationally recognized, planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) under C2P, proudly announces that two of its affiliated advisors have been named InvestmentNews 2025 Excellence Awardees.

Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, Founder and CEO of Alison Wealth Management, was honored as an awardee for Advisor of the Year – Regional (Southeast). Bryan Bibbo, AIF, NSSA, BPC, CEPA, President and CFO at JL Smith Holistic Wealth Management, has been recognized as an awardee for Advisor of the Year – Regional (Midwest).

"All of us at Prosperity Capital Advisors are incredibly proud of Dave and Dave for this well-earned recognition," said Jason L Smith, Founder and CEO of PCA and JL Smith. "Their continued commitment to holistic planning, fiduciary standards, and client-first outcomes sets the gold standard in our industry. These awards speak not only to their personal excellence, but to the strength of our advisor community at PCA."

"Our mission has always been to simplify our clients' financial lives through deeply coordinated, holistic planning for all aspects of our clients' lives whether they are established business owners, high-net-worth retirees, or high-achieving professionals," said Dave Alison, who is also President and Founding Partner of PCA. "I'm incredibly proud to be recognized as an awardee and to be supported by an extraordinary team at Alison Wealth, as well as the advisor communities at PCA and C2P."

In addition to this recognition, Alison was also placed on InvestmentNews' Top Advisors 2024 list.

Bryan Bibbo brings over 20 years of financial experience to his leadership at JL Smith, where he helps successful professionals, retirees, and business owners design integrated strategies focused on what matters most to them. Under his guidance, JL Smith has become a trusted name in delivering process-driven, values-based financial planning throughout the Midwest, as well as from their offices in other states including Florida, Minnesota, and Washington.

"It's a true honor to be recognized among such impactful professionals in the Midwest," said Bibbo. "This award reflects the heart of our mission to walk alongside American families and provide personalized, comprehensive, tax-efficient strategies that help grow and protect their wealth. At JL Smith, holistic wealth management isn't just a philosophy, it's how we serve, support, and plan."

Nominations across the wealth management industry were evaluated by the InvestmentNews Awards team and supported by in-depth research. The 2025 Excellence Awardees have been invited to submit additional materials as finalists and Winners in each category will be announced at the InvestmentNews Awards Dinner in New York City on Tuesday, June 24.

About Prosperity Capital Advisors

Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA) is a planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) dedicated to simplifying complex financial challenges for investors nationwide. PCA's holistic approach is grounded in five core pillars: financial planning, asset management, tax management, protection planning, and legacy planning. Through a network of fiduciary advisors, PCA provides strategic integration across these pillars to deliver coordinated, customized solutions. PCA is backed by a team of experienced professionals, including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM practitioners, tax practitioners, and insurance specialists.

For more information, visit or call (888) 240-0064.

Methodology

The InvestmentNews Awards follow a five-stage methodology to identify and honor excellence across the wealth management industry. First, nominations are accepted from a broad range of professionals and organizations nationwide, with no fee to enter. Next, the InvestmentNews team conducts research to supplement nominations and ensure no outstanding candidates are overlooked. In the third stage, selected excellence awardees are notified and invited to submit detailed entries addressing the award criteria. These submissions are then reviewed in stage four by an independent panel of industry leaders, who evaluate entries impartially using predefined criteria. Finally, winners are determined through a points-based system and announced at a formal awards ceremony, with promotional support offered to celebrate their achievement. Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure a current or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor.

