Micropolis Begins Testing Phase In AI And Robotics Infrastructure For SEE Holding's Sustainable City 2.0

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2025 -- Micropolis Holding Co. ("Micropolis" or the"Company") (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced it has commenced the testing phase of its collaboration with SEE Holding Ltd at The Sustainable City 2.0 (TSC 2.0) to deploy Micropolis's advanced robotics platforms, AI-powered surveillance systems, smart mobility applications, and edge computing nodes across the next generation of Sustainable City projects.







The Sustainable City is SEE Holding's globally recognized model of a next-generation city designed to harness intelligent systems to enhance performance, efficiency, and everyday lifestyle and to provide a framework for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

This is the latest step in the strategic collaboration between Micropolis and SEE Holding following the Memorandum of Understanding signed in April. The deployment will encompass integrated command systems for security operation, autonomous fleets and smart mobility applications, edge computing, and computer vision technologies.

"Deploying our technologies throughout The Sustainable City 2.0 marks a significant milestone for our company," said Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Holding Co. "This initial phase will demonstrate how our AI-driven solutions can seamlessly integrate with net-zero principles, enhancing safety, efficiency, and quality of life for residents."

A joint R&D program is also underway to advance Micropolis's sustainable urban technologies, aimed at driving operational efficiency, resident experience, and environmental performance across SEE Holding's global sustainable city projects.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit .

About SEE Holding

SEE Holding, is a UAE-based sustainably focused global holding group that designs, invests in, and builds sustainable infrastructures and cities through its three operational verticals: SEE Solutions, SEE Developers, and SEE Engineering.

Driven by its purpose of spearheading a net zero emissions future and achieving the 2050 UN targets, SEE Holding develops inclusive and sustainable communities that prioritize education, sports, healthcare, and overall well-being as part of its commitment to social, environmental and economic impact. SEE Holding currently has projects in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as in Oman.

For more information, please visit us on:

