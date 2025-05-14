AMD Announces New $6 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that its board of directors approved a new $6 billion share repurchase program. The new authorization is in addition to the remaining balance, as of March 29, 2025, of approximately $4 billion of its existing share repurchase program, increasing the total current repurchase authority to approximately $10 billion.

“Our expanded share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in AMD's strategic direction, growth prospects, and ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su.“We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and driving strong shareholder returns, including investing in our leadership product portfolio to drive growth, while returning capital to owners.”

The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon market conditions and may be made from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated purchases. This program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

