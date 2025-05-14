Kepler Validates SDA-Compatible Space-To-Ground Laser Links With Cailabs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Communications Inc., a pioneer in optical data relay technology, today announced that it has successfully demonstrated space-to-ground optical data relay with French optical ground station company, Cailabs, paving the way for the future of in-space optical technology.

Kepler has demonstrated full Space Development Agency (SDA) standard data rates and acquisition in multiple space-to-ground scenarios between Kepler's optical Pathfinder satellite equipped with TESAT's SCOT80 in low Earth orbit (LEO) and Cailabs' Optical Ground Station (OGS) in Rennes, France.

“Optical data relay is no longer a theoretical concept. It is tested, proven, and operational in many acquisition scenarios,” said Mina Mitry, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kepler Communications.“This is a critical milestone in creating resilient on-orbit optical infrastructure, proving our ability to leverage the power of light to improve the future of space communications.”

Successful demonstration of space-to-ground station optical links is a first step to validating other space-to-ground scenarios, including communications with airborne assets. Space-to-ground optical data transmissions are notoriously challenging to achieve, with increased velocities and atmospheric effects imposing pointing, acquisition, and data transfer challenges. The milestone also substantiates the ability to transmit cross-plane space-to-space optical links, a key objective of The Kepler Network, where optical terminals can perform data relay across different orbits.

“Cailabs was very glad to support Kepler on this important validation effort and to collaborate closely with their team. Testing our optical ground station-which mitigates atmospheric turbulence-with multiple terminals and satellites, is key to guaranteeing full operability across diverse scenarios. In that context, we're proud to be part of this successful SDA-compatible space-to-ground link announcement,” said Jeff Huggins, President of Cailabs US.

Kepler is committed to proving and maturing optical technology in a range of operational scenarios by collaborating with industry partners to provide customers with secure, low-latency solutions for mission-critical data.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit .

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver Internet connectivity to space. Kepler provides real-time, continuous service for space communications and was the first commercial company to announce the successful demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links (OISLs) on orbit. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

ABOUT CAILABS

Founded in 2013, with offices in France and the United States, Cailabs develops and manufactures photonic solutions for space, defense, industry and telecommunications. A global specialist in laser communication, it has accelerated its growth in the space field with turnkey optical ground stations enabled by atmospheric turbulence compensation technology.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain statements about our future expectations and plans. These forward-looking statements are based on current management assessments and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may affect whether such future expectations and plans materialize. Actual results may differ from our projections due to various factors, including, without limitation: (i) market dynamics; (ii) regulatory environment shifts; (iii) operational challenges; (iv) strategic shifts; (v) economic conditions; (vi) competitive landscape; (vii) technological developments; (viii) business disruptions; (ix) internal and external risk factors. These statements reflect our perspective as of the date of this publication and are not guarantees of future performance. The reader is cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

