Alternative Ballistics Advances Less-Lethal Innovation Through V2 Global Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Alternative Ballistics Corporation, an innovative safety technology company, is pleased to announce its engagement with V2 Global, a distinguished advisory consulting firm specializing in risk mitigation, business intelligence, public safety advisory, and security solutions.

This partnership represents a pivotal advancement in Alternative Ballistics' mission to broaden the reach and impact of its innovative, life-saving technology. As part of the collaboration, Don De Lucca-Partner at V2 Global and a former Chief of Police with more than 30 years of leadership in law enforcement and public safety-will work closely with the Alternative Ballistics team to help guide strategic growth and implementation.

“We're excited to partner with V2 Global and to welcome Don De Lucca's leadership and expertise,” said Steve Luna, CEO of Alternative Ballistics.“His extensive experience in policing and public safety will be invaluable as we continue to scale our efforts and bring life-saving technologies to agencies both in the U.S. and abroad.”

De Lucca also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:“Alternative Ballistics has created a groundbreaking tool that enhances both officer and public safety. I'm honored to support their mission and help further the adoption of more responsible and effective force alternatives in modern policing.”

This collaboration marks a key milestone in Alternative Ballistics' commitment to advancing innovative, less-lethal solutions that bridge the crucial gap between preserving life and protecting officers.

About Alternative Ballistics Corp.

Alternative Ballistics Corporation (“ABC”) produces an innovative less-lethal product known as The Alternative® which features patented bullet capture technology. The product is used by law enforcement as a de-escalation tool in critical incidents when encountering a non-compliant subject in crisis, in possession of a weapon other than a firearm, who presents a threat to themselves, to officers, or to bystanders. A lightweight, easy-to-carry docking unit, The Alternative® efficiently attaches to a service weapon to convert a fired bullet into a kinetic impact round that, when deployed from a safe distance, travels downrange with non-penetrating energy, and temporarily incapacitates an individual with low risk of critical injury or death. Once deployed, the service weapon reverts to standard use. The Alternative® may also be available in the future in the commercial market as a self-defense tool for the purpose of protecting life and property. It is the only less-lethal product in either the law enforcement or commercial market that works with a service weapon or semi-automatic handgun for seamless protective cover and doesn't require transition to a separate device, allowing the user to keep eyes and weapon on the threat at all times.

About V2 Global

V2 Global is a risk mitigation and relationship management consulting firm delivering Business Intelligence, Crisis Management & Strategic Advisory Services, Public Safety Advisory and Security Solutions. V2 specializes in identifying, remediating and monitoring risk across your enterprise. Clients are C-Suite executives, law firms and their clients, general counsels and high-profile individuals. V2 Global's success is based on the ability to rapidly assemble a team anywhere on the globe to identify, resolve and mitigate business issues. Additional information can be found at their website .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to advance the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Company Contact:

...



For Investor Inquiries, please contact:

Hanover International, Inc.

Kathy Cusumano, President

...