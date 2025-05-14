The Dwayne Andrews Glioblastoma Research Grant Awarded To Dr. Jeremy Brown, Dalhousie University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada is proud to announce The Dwayne Andrews Glioblastoma Research Grant of $85,000 awarded to Dr. Jeremy Brown at Dalhousie University for his project, "Clinical Testing of a High-Resolution Ultrasound Endoscope for Guiding Brain Tumour Resection." This innovative initiative aims to improve surgical outcomes for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive and fatal brain cancers.

GBM carries a one-year survival rate of just 25%, and surgical resection remains the primary standard of care. Studies have consistently shown that more accurate tumour removal during surgery is associated with longer patient survival. However, imaging technologies currently available to guide surgeons during operations are limited in both precision and practicality.

To address this critical need, Dr. Brown's team has developed a miniature, pencil-sized ultrasound imaging probe capable of visualizing tumour tissue in real time during surgery. This device is distinguished not only by its compact size but also by its exceptionally high resolution, allowing it to detect tumour margins with remarkable accuracy. The project will clinically test the performance of this new technology by evaluating its ability to enhance tumour resection during brain surgery.

“Our goal is to make precision ultrasound imaging during neurosurgery a clinical standard. By increasing the accuracy of brain tumour resection, we can extended survival and improve quality of life for those battling glioblastoma,” says Dr. Brown.“This generous funding from Brain Cancer Canada represents a crucial step forward in our mission to significantly improve outcomes for patients facing this aggressive form of brain cancer."

The Dwayne Andrews Glioblastoma Research Grant has been made possible through the generous support of the Auto|One Group and The Andrews Family.

Kevin Andrews, President & CEO of Auto|One Group, experienced the loss of his brother Dwayne Andrews to Glioblastoma in 2020, less than two years after his diagnosis.“It is both a personal honour and a privilege on behalf of Auto|One Group to partner with BCC in supporting cutting-edge brain cancer research in memory of my brother,” says Kevin.“Dwayne's strength and spirit continue to inspire me every day. Collaborating with Dr. Brown at Dalhousie University, our family's alma mater, holds deep meaning for us. This vital research represents hope and is paving the way for innovative treatment options for families impacted by this devastating disease: Everyone deserves the chance for survival - a chance my brother never had.”

This announcement is part of a series of six grants announced during Brain Cancer Awareness Month. Brain Cancer Canada remains committed to driving forward innovative solutions and pursuing hope for those affected by brain cancer by investing in critically needed research.

About Brain Cancer Canada

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by primary malignant brain tumors by funding research, advocating for effective treatment options, and investing in neurosurgical technologies. Since 2015, Brain Cancer Canada has directed more than 2.4 million dollars to brain cancer research, to 25 projects at nine institutions, research centres, and hospitals across Canada.

