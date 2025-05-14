Interface Systems Achieves Exceptional Net Promoter Score, Outpacing Industry Benchmarks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Overall Score of 60 and 71 Among Top Enterprise Accounts Highlights Interface's Relentless Focus on Customer Success

ST. LOUIS, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems , a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, today announced a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60, more than double the 2024 industry average of 24.8, based on ratings from 354 organizations across 22 sectors.1 Among Interface Systems' 25 largest enterprise accounts across retail, restaurant, and car wash industries, the score climbed to 71.

NPS, a globally recognized benchmark for customer loyalty, categorizes scores above 50 as“excellent” and above 80 as“world-class,” according to Bain & Company.2 Interface's scores signal exceptional customer loyalty across its growing national footprint.

“Our mission is simple – make our customers' locations safer, smarter, and easier to operate,” said Brent Duncan, CEO of Interface Systems.“Achieving an NPS of 60 validates the trust our customers place in us. We're proud of this milestone and are motivated to keep raising the bar.”

Interface Systems attributes its strong showing to an unwavering focus on customer success and the following initiatives:



Remote resolution through 24/7 Security Operations Centers – 61% of service calls are resolved remotely, reducing customer downtime and eliminating unnecessary truck rolls.



Expanded national field service team – A hybrid of internal experts and certified partners ensures rapid, high-quality on-site support when needed.

Quarterly business reviews with enterprise customers – Provide actionable insights and supplement the company's annual NPS feedback program to improve customer experience continuously.



About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider delivering secure, scalable solutions to some of the most recognized retail, restaurant, and commercial businesses in the U.S. Our integrated suite-including remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and managed network and voice services-helps enterprises reduce risk, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences at scale. Learn more and follow us on our blog, Making IT Happen , and on LinkedI .

