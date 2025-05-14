Texas Leads The Nation In Hunger; DFW Ranks Third Among U.S. Metro Areas
|County
|2022 Food Insecurity Rate
|2023 Food Insecurity Rate
| 2022
# of Food Insecure
| 2023
# of Food Insecure
|2022 Child Food Insecurity Rate
|2023 Child Food Insecurity Rate
| 2022
# of Children Food Insecure
| 2023
# of Children Food Insecure
|Collin
|12.10%
|13.30%
|130,740
|149,000
|14.70%
|15.4%
|40,060
|43,210
|Dallas
|15.60%
|17.40%
|406,340
|454,140
|25.00%
|24.5%
|166,590
|162,390
|Delta
|16.10%
|17.70%
|850
|950
|24.20%
|26.6%
|290
|340
|Ellis
|13.10%
|14.20%
|25,540
|28,860
|19.40%
|18.8%
|9,970
|10,140
|Fannin
|16.10%
|17.20%
|5,790
|6,290
|21.50%
|22.7%
|1,640
|1,770
|Grayson
|15.70%
|16.80%
|21,570
|23,560
|22.70%
|23.3%
|7,390
|7,870
|Hopkins
|16.40%
|17.00%
|6,050
|6,360
|22.80%
|23.5%
|2,050
|2,140
|Hunt
|16.20%
|17.10%
|16,470
|17,980
|23.10%
|23.4%
|5,580
|5,980
|Kaufman
|13.30%
|14.40%
|19,920
|23,100
|19.70%
|19.6%
|8,310
|9,030
|Lamar
|18.10%
|20.10%
|9,070
|10,130
|28.40%
|30.4%
|3,400
|3,710
|Navarro
|17.90%
|19.20%
|9,440
|10,300
|25.40%
|25.7%
|3,430
|3,690
|Rockwall
|10.60%
|11.70%
|11,730
|13,700
|13.00%
|13.3%
|3,830
|4,150
The 12 counties served by the North Texas Food Bank have a food insecurity rate of 16.1%, up from 14.6% from the previous year. Approximately 744,370 (1 in 6) people face hunger, with 34% being children. Approximately 254,420 (1 in 5) children are food insecure in the 12 counties, giving the service area a child food insecurity rate of 21.6%.
Food Insecurity by County in Tarrant Area Food Bank's Service Area
|County
|2022 Food Insecurity Rate
|2023 Food Insecurity Rate
| 2022
# of Food Insecure
| 2023
# of Food Insecure
|2022 Child Food Insecurity Rate
|2023 Child Food Insecurity Rate
| 2022
# of Children Food Insecure
| 2023
# of Children Food Insecure
|Bosque
|16.8%
|16.5%
|3,090
|3,060
|23.5%
|21.1%
|900
|820
|Cooke
|16.4%
|17.6%
|6,880
|7,490
|24.0%
|24.6%
|2,320
|2,450
|Denton
|12.5%
|13.6%
|114,180
|128,740
|15.7%
|16.0%
|34,320
|35,980
|Erath
|16.7%
|17.5%
|7,140
|7,580
|20.6%
|21.1%
|1,820
|1,900
|Hamilton
|18.4%
|20.0%
|1,510
|1,660
|21.4%
|25.0%
|370
|460
|Hill
|16.7%
|17.9%
|6,030
|6,570
|24.6%
|24.2%
|2,060
|2,070
|Hood
|14.4%
|14.9%
|8,980
|9,550
|18.6%
|18.5%
|2,400
|2,460
|Johnson
|14.6%
|15.6%
|26,620
|29,370
|19.2%
|19.4%
|9,000
|9,470
|Palo Pinto
|18.0%
|19.5%
|5,160
|5,640
|24.2%
|27.0%
|1,610
|1,810
|Parker
|13.6%
|14.3%
|20,500
|22,620
|15.8%
|16.2%
|5,890
|6,350
|Somervell
|13.7%
|13.8%
|1,280
|1,310
|16.3%
|16.8%
|330
|350
|Tarrant
|14.2%
|15.8%
|300,760
|337,350
|21.9%
|21.9%
|119,460
|120,050
|Wise
|14.9%
|15.4%
|10,420
|11,110
|18.9%
|18.4%
|3,260
|3,270
The 13 counties served by the Tarrant Area Food Bank have a food insecurity rate of 15.2%, up from 13.9% from the previous year. Approximately 572,050 (1 in 7) people face hunger with 33% being children. Approximately 187,440 (1 in 5) children face hunger in the 13 counties - a child food insecurity rate of 20.1%.
Every day, more than 1.3 million people in the DFW area struggle with hunger, and heartbreakingly, nearly one-third are children. About half of the individuals served by the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) live on incomes low enough to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a vital program that not only helps low-income families access nutritious food but also boosts local economies.
Proposed cuts to SNAP would severely undermine its ability to prevent hunger, increase pressure on local food banks, weaken the economy, and jeopardize progress on critical Farm Bill negotiations. Stripping away federal food assistance would unravel a support system that's already stretched thin, and that's a risk no community should accept.
NTFB and TAFB urge the community to take action. Contact your members of Congress and tell them to protect SNAP and other essential nutrition programs. Use this simple form to send a letter today .
Visit FeedingAmerica.org/MaptheMealGap to learn how food insecurity impacts our community.
About the North Texas Food Bank:
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.
Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.
About Tarrant Area Food Bank
Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB): One of the largest charitable organizations in its 13-county service area, TAFB provides over 1 million nutritious meals weekly and food & nutrition education programs to those facing hunger through its network of 400+ partner agencies, volunteers, and donors. As a member of Feeding America, TAFB empowers communities to alleviate hunger and improve health. For more information, visit .
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger relief organization in the United States. As a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 agency partners, including food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 ... Martha Sotelo Tarrant Area Food Bank 817-857-7162 ...
