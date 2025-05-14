Job Seekers Worried About State Of Canadian Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Many Canadians Working Longer Hours and Extra Jobs to Make Ends Meet

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian employees are grappling with economic fears, increased work demands and growing dissatisfaction with key aspects of their jobs, according to a newly released survey by The Harris Poll, commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

In the past year, more than half of employed job seekers have worked longer hours or more shifts than usual (58%) and 1 in 3 have taken on another job (30%) to make ends meet.

Despite increased efforts, many job seekers are not optimistic about their job security. Their biggest concerns include not receiving the salary increase they deserve (41%) and a slowdown in work opportunities because of the economy (38%).









Concerns about workforce reduction and job loss compound these fears. More than one-third of job seekers (34%) fear their company may reduce its workforce due to the economic climate. Many also worry about losing their job before finding a new one (34%) or their employers will decrease their hours (26%).

In addition, concerns about technology or artificial intelligence negatively impacting their role are rising, with 24% expressing this fear.

Generational differences reveal distinct concerns among job seekers:



Gen Z (51%) is more concerned about not getting raises than millennials (41%), Gen X (38%) or boomers (31%)

Gen Z (40%) is also more worried about losing jobs before finding new ones than millennials (34%), Gen X and boomers (both 31%)

Gen Z (44%) is more concerned about hours being decreased than millennials (22%), Gen X (22%) and boomers (28%) Boomers (44%), Gen X (32%) and millennials (37%) are much more concerned about losing their jobs due to the economic climate than Gen Z (20%)

As job seekers navigate these challenges, they are also reporting significant gaps in workplace satisfaction with aspects of their job that they deem the most important:



Work-life balance: 86% say it is essential vs. 76% are satisfied with theirs currently

Salary: 83% deem it essential vs. only 62% are satisfied with theirs currently

Benefits: 77% say it is essential vs. 65% satisfied with theirs currently Opportunity for advancement: 68% deem it essential vs. only 55% are satisfied with theirs currently

Addressing such gaps can be an important step employers can take to foster a loyal and motivated workforce, significantly enhancing employee appreciation and retention and ultimately strengthening their organization to succeed regardless of economic conditions.

Survey Methodology

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 6, 2024, among 505 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at ... .

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca .