Algosec Wins SC Award For Best Security Company, Global Infosec Award For Best Service Cybersecurity Company

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity leader AlgoSec announced today it has won two prestigious cybersecurity awards, the 2025 SC Award for Best Security Company and the 2025 Global InfoSec Awar for Best Service Cybersecurity Company. These accomplishments reinforce AlgoSec's global leadership and its mission to deliver secure, seamless application connectivity across hybrid enterprise environments.

AlgoSec offers a robust number of solutions dependent on customers' business needs, such as application discovery and connectivity management , security change automation , and application-centric compliance and risk mitigation . Together, AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, SecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications faster while maintaining security.

“We're thrilled to be recognized as the best security company for our dedication to our customers and our impact on the industry at large,” said Chris Thomas , Chief Revenue Officer at AlgoSec.“These two awards cement our leadership as the top provider to future-proof complex multi-cloud hybrid networks through our unique application-centric approach.”

To meet the complex security needs of its customers, AlgoSec recently launched AlgoSec Horizon Platform , the industry's first application-centric security management platform for the hybrid cloud network environment. With advanced AI nodules, AlgoSec Horizon platform prioritizes security efforts based on the criticality of business applications to ensure the most severe vulnerabilities are addressed first. This reduces operational complexity, simplifies security management, minimizes misconfigurations and enhances operational resilience.

In 2024, AlgoSec saw double-digit year-on-year annual recurring revenue growth, gross dollar retention of over 90% and positive cashflow. For more information on AlgoSec, visit .

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery up to 10 times faster by automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network environment.

With two decades of expertise securing hybrid networks, over 2200 of the world's most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads. AlgoSec Horizon platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities, enabling users to automatically discover and identify their business applications across multi-clouds, and remediate risks more effectively. It serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.

Additionally, organizations can leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility. Learn how AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, SecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications faster while maintaining security at .

