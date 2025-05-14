Advocus Names Michael Moore SVP Of Illinois Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Title Industry Leader to Oversee Escrow Operations and Drive Regional Growth

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based title insurance underwriter Advocus National Title Insurance Company (Advocus) announced today that the company has named Mike Moore SVP of Illinois Operations, underscoring Advocus' commitment to service excellence and regional leadership in attorney agent escrow services.

With more than three decades of experience in real estate and business operations, Moore brings a strategic mindset and a proven track record of operational leadership. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of Illinois escrow operations, implementing scalable processes that align with Advocus's long-term growth strategy while ensuring superior customer service and agent satisfaction.

“Mike's appointment reflects both his outstanding contributions to our organization and his deep understanding of the Illinois market,” said Lynne Crotty, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Advocus.“He combines data-driven operational insight with a people-first leadership style that inspires trust across our teams and agency partners.”

Moore has been part of Advocus (formerly ATG) for more than thirty years, and most recently served as Vice President of Special Markets, where he led initiatives tailored to unique customer segments and supported both operational and sales teams. Prior to joining Advocus, he served for over a decade as President of NLT Title, a division of Attorneys' Title Guaranty Fund, Inc., where he successfully modernized systems and enhanced performance across departments.

A graduate of National Louis University, Moore is actively involved in the Illinois Land Title Association and holds the ITP and IEP professional designations, reflecting his ongoing commitment to industry best practices and professional development.

“I'm honored to step into this expanded role and continue supporting the incredible work of our Illinois team,” said Moore.“At Advocus, we believe in combining legal expertise with streamlined processes to deliver unmatched value to our clients, and I look forward to building on that foundation.”

