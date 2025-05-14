Second Century Ventures Announces 8 Companies For 2025 REACH Scale-Up Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtorsand the most active global real estate technology fund, today announced the acceptance of eight companies to the 2025 NAR REACH program. For more than a decade, the REACH program has vetted, selected and accelerated unique technology solutions focused on the U.S. residential real estate sector, significantly impacting real estate agents, consumers and the economy. Since 2019, REACH has expanded to offer a program focused on the U.S. commercial market, and six global programs, collectively accelerating more than 300 new technologies worldwide.“REACH serves as a strategic lens into where innovation is heading and how emerging technologies will shape the broader real estate landscape,” said Mark Birschbach, NAR's executive vice president, strategic business innovation and technology.“Our work with these companies reflects a long-term commitment to fostering ideas that influence markets and unlock new possibilities.”Companies selected for the 2025 program represent a diverse range of solutions that support critical industry needs and further accelerate the digital transformation of real estate. Collectively, these companies serve every major stakeholder across the residential real estate ecosystem – from agent to consumer, association and MLS, and adjacent industries including finance and home services.Companies accepted to the 2025 REACH program include:



Foyer : a financial technology company offering a“401(k) for homeownership” and personalized guidance to accelerate the journey to homeownership.

Guest House : helps real estate professionals get listings to market faster and generate a higher return by automating home preparation through a suite of services including staging, photography, cleaning and moving.

Infinityy : a city-scale network of AI-guided personalized experiences of every property and neighborhood in an MLS that engages and qualifies prospects 24/7.

NEO : a multilingual platform that partners with associations and MLSs to provide agents with a sales and marketing tool to help sell new construction more efficiently.

Pitch59 : video PitchCards that make it easy for real estate professionals to introduce themselves, network and get more referrals.

Pixlmob : a curated network where real estate professionals can connect with verified photographers, editors and AI tools to create property visuals.

Tether RE : safeguarding real estate agents from contact to close with 24/7 live monitoring, discreet SOS alerts, struggle detection and criminal background checks. QwikFix : enabling agents and their clients to turn home inspection reports into repair quotes that are fulfilled by licensed contractors.

“Industries evolve by innovating. The eight companies selected for the 2025 REACH program have the potential to drive meaningful change across real estate now and well into the future,” said Ashley Stinton, managing partner, NAR REACH.“With a range of solutions that drive efficiency, streamline business operations and enhance the consumer experience, these technologies are empowering real estate professionals to operate thriving businesses and better serve their clients.”

REACH offers a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH and how you can get involved, visit narreach.com .

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association's membership and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About the National Association of Realtors®

As America's largest trade association, the National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics . For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit .

Information about NAR is available at . This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at .

