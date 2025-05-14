Texas Capital Foundation Awards $250,000 To Texas Nonprofits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Honors Award program celebrates four organizations that are building a stronger Texas

DALLAS, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced the recipients of its 2025 Honors Awards. Launched in 2022, the Honors Awards are a signature initiative of the Texas Capital Foundation, awarding $250,000 in total annually to four organizations dedicated to addressing community needs across the state.

“We are proud to honor four nonprofits as the recipients of this year's Honors Awards for their dedication to improving the lives of Texans,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO of Texas Capital.“Through the Texas Capital Foundation, we are able to shine a light on organizations that are shaping a better future for all of Texas.”

The Texas Capital Foundation's approach to grantmaking focuses on nonprofit organizations that operate in areas within the firm's footprint. Through the Honors Awards, the Texas Capital Foundation aims to fund small to mid-sized organizations that serve the greatest needs of communities through a competitive grant application process.

The third annual Honors Awards recipients are:



The Art Station , a Fort Worth-based nonprofit focused on improving mental health through art therapy. The Art Station is using its grant to hire additional art therapists and expand services by offering a second location to increase accessibility to mental health services for individuals and families across Tarrant County.



Center for Applied Science and Technology (CAST) Schools , a San Antonio-based nonprofit network of schools that prepare students for the future through hands-on, project-based learning rooted in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The grant will be used to bolster the drone program across the CAST STEM High School and CAST Imagine Middle School.



ScholarShot , a Dallas-based nonprofit focused on increasing college graduation rates for first-generation students will use the grant to hire an additional Academic Manager to expand support for students through academic support, mentorship and career guidance – increasing the number of Scholars served from 160 to 200.

STAR Award (Supporting our Troops Active and Remembered): Folds of Honor is a national nonprofit, with a strong presence in Central Texas and Houston, dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. The organization plans to use the STAR Award to expand its operations and provide college scholarships for 20 Texas families in Houston and Austin, covering tuition, fees, housing, meal plans and textbooks.



