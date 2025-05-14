Motive And Shoptology Unite To Drive The Future Of Culture-Powered Commerce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commerce Agency Shoptology will be Integrated into Advertising & Creative Agency Motive

DENVER, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move signaling the next evolution in creative commerce, Motive , a Denver-based advertising and creative agency who partners with some of the world's biggest brands-including Pepsi Beverages, Frito Lay, Tony's Chocolonely, Disney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Burger King and more, is integrating Shoptology , the commerce-savvy agency known for its deep shopper strategy and innovative retail solutions.

This strategic integration brings together two complementary forces: Motive's unmatched ability to connect brands with culture, and Shoptology's expertise in driving results through insight-led commerce strategy and creativity. Together, they will form a unified team with the power to create deeper consumer connections, sharper insights, and bold, culture-fueled creativity that drives results. Shoptology builds ideas that reimagine customer engagements to innovate category-defining growth for retailers and brands including 7-Eleven and Frito Lay.

“By joining forces with Shoptology, we're expanding our ability to not only connect with consumers in meaningful ways, but also turn those connections into action at retail,” said Matt Statman, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Motive.“This is about bringing together the best of creativity and commerce to reimagine how brands engage, influence, and inspire.”

Motive's leadership remains unchanged, with Matt Statman continuing as CEO and Chief Creative Officer, and Krista Nicholson as President. Charlie Anderson , CEO of Shoptology, will join the Motive leadership team as Head of the newly formed Shoptology Commerce Studio, bringing his extensive commerce expertise to Motive's expanding capabilities.

“This new chapter is where culture powers connection, creativity fuels action, and commerce drives results,” said Anderson.“We're excited to combine forces and deliver even greater value to our brand partners.”

About Motive:

Motive is a Creative Community that lives and operates at the center and speed of culture. Comprising several unique studios including Brand Storytelling, Digital Innovation, Content, Experiential, Strategy & Cultural Insights, Design, and Sports, Gaming & Entertainment-they are uniquely positioned to leverage best-in-class capabilities to meet the dynamic needs of today's consumer landscape. United by a passion for and dedication to creativity, their focus is on creating Cult-Like Fandom for bold brands. Learn more at wearemotive.com .

About Shoptology:

Customer experiences need to rapidly evolve with the infinite reinvention of retail and commerce. Shoptology focuses on building ideas that reimagine customer conventions to innovate category-defining growth for retailers and brands. Their results-focused leadership, co-lab strategic process, and a team-driven culture built for agility have positioned them as a force multiplier for brands, from mature global companies to growth-oriented emerging brands. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Jeannie Evanchan

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at