Qumis Unveils Major Platform Update To Modernize Insurance Policy Intelligence

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qumis , the only lawyer-built AI platform designed to transform insurance knowledge work, today announced a major platform release that redefines how brokers and carriers generate insights from policies, navigate complex documents, and collaborate across teams.

This release introduces a redesigned user experience, smarter AI-driven workflows, and extended legal-grade analysis that also covers related contracts and legal references. Building on momentum from its $2.2 million pre-seed round earlier this year, the update advances Qumis' vision of integrating accurate generative AI at the core of reading insurance policies, enabling professionals to move faster, work more collaboratively, and act with confidence in high-stakes coverage scenarios.

“For insurance professionals, the policy is both the starting point and the sticking point,” said Dan Schuleman, co-founder and CEO of Qumis.“This release pushes generative AI deeper into the heart of insurance workflows. We're not just helping teams analyze documents-we're giving them the intelligence infrastructure to navigate complex risks and act decisively at scale.”

Trusted by five of the 15 largest U.S. insurance brokers, as well as leading specialty carriers and law firms, Qumis is setting the standard for legal-grade AI in insurance operations. This latest release further solidifies its leadership in delivering enterprise-ready AI for the document-heavy, expertise-driven work of insurance analysis.

Key new Qumis features include:



Document Vault: A centralized, searchable repository for policies and quotes, streamlining access and organization.

Prompt Library: Save and reuse your most effective AI prompts to accelerate reviews and maintain consistency across your team.

New Visual Analysis & QumisScore: Quickly identify key differences in policies using intuitive visualizations and a proprietary accuracy score.

Contract Review: Extend Qumis' analysis capabilities beyond policies with a dedicated contract review tool. Legal Search (beta): Ask legal questions related to claims or coverage and get relevant case law and citations.



Qumis was founded in 2023 to solve one of the hardest problems in insurance: understanding the policy. With this release, Qumis continues to deliver on its mission to redefine how professionals generate, interpret, and apply insights from complex policy data.

About Qumis

Qumis is a generative AI company built to tackle the hardest problem in insurance: understanding the policy. Developed by insurance attorneys and AI experts, Qumis delivers legal-grade analysis that helps professionals interpret complex policies with speed, accuracy, and confidence. From brokers comparing coverage to claims teams assessing liability, Qumis equips top insurance organizations with the insight they need to act decisively. Trusted by leading brokers, carriers, and law firms, Qumis is setting the standard for AI-powered policy analysis across the industry. Learn more at .

