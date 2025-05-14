Botswana Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Mascom, Orange Botswana, And BTC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the "Botswana Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" for comprehensive insights into Botswana's telecom market trends to 2029. Analyze regulatory shifts, competitive dynamics, and service demand evolution in fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile. Valuable 5G and broadband growth insights included.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Botswana today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Botswana.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

The overall telecom services revenue in Botswana will decline at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 1.9%,increasing mobile internet subscriptions, increasing 4G subscriptions, projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services and operators offering data-centric plans to drive data service ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, supported by growing fixed broadband adoption, as a result of government's initiatives to expand fiber network coverage in the country.

Mascom

Orange Botswana BTC

