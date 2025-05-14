Foundation For Financial Planning Unveils New Case Studies: How Three RIA Firms Are Turning Pro Bono Work Into Business Strength

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Case studies highlight pro bono-related policies and practices as a model for other firms

Washington, D.C., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) , the nation's leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, has released three new case studies spotlighting how Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms are integrating pro bono financial planning into their cultures and business models-demonstrating not only a growing commitment to social impact but also reinforcing how pro bono work can enrich a firm's culture, advisor development, and client trust.

The case studies, featuring Abacus Wealth Partners , Edelman Financial Engines (EFE) , and Yeske Buie Inc. , offer a behind-the-scenes look at how each firm is making pro bono service a meaningful, measurable, and sustainable part of their operations. Together, these firms are shaping a new standard for the advisory profession, showing that giving back isn't just good ethics-it's good business.

Abacus Wealth Partners:“Walking the Talk” of Values-Centered Advice

With a mission to“expand what's possible with money,” Abacus Wealth Partners requires its advisors to contribute at least eight hours of pro bono financial planning each year. The firm's flagship Monthly Pro Bono Program offers 45-minute, one-on-one sessions to individuals and families traditionally underserved by the advisory profession.

Abacus also partners with the Foundation for Financial Planning to extend its reach to underserved families around the country, through FFP's ProBonoPlannerMatch.Org platform, which matches CFP® professionals to virtual opportunities to help a range of at-risk populations, like wounded veterans, cancer patients, at-risk seniors, and more. Pro bono expectations at Abacus are built directly into advisor career paths, and the firm regularly celebrates advisors who go above and beyond.

“When we consider the impact Abacus is best situated to spark, we start from a recognition of our industry and a commitment to 'walk the talk' of our values,” said Abacus CEO Neela Hummel, CFP®.“As a deeply human, purpose-driven, values-centric financial advisory firm, we focus on creating authentic and measurable impact through our Three Pillars of Financial Advice, Investments, and Industry.”

Edelman Financial Engines: Expanding Access, Building Confidence

With over 350 advisors and nearly $300 billion in AUM, Edelman Financial Engines is using its scale to deliver financial education and one-on-one planning through a multi-tiered pro bono strategy focused on youth, young adults, and working professionals. Their“Dollar Sense” financial literacy program has engaged over 300 participants since its 2023 launch, with attendees invited to meet with Financial Mentors-volunteer financial planners at EFE-for confidential pro bono sessions.

Advisors can also find opportunities through and receive specialized training in diverse planning needs through EFE's internal education initiatives.

“We've never accepted the premise that objective, fiduciary financial advice is reserved only for the wealthy,” said Pammi Bhullar, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at EFE.“Making high-quality financial help more inclusive is central to our culture, and it is how we can make an impact on the communities where we live and serve.”

Yeske Buie Inc.: Embedding Pro Bono into the Professional Journey

At boutique RIA firm Yeske Buie Inc., pro bono service is not just encouraged-it's expected. All financial planning team members must complete 5 to 10 hours of pro bono work annually, with the firm offering up to 20 hours of business time per year to complete this service, aligning with the CFP Board's recommendation that CFP® professionals complete 20 hours of pro bono service annually. Yeske Buie advisors' pro bono engagements are tracked, supported by a dedicated Pro Bono Coordinator, and tied to professional development milestones.

The firm sees pro bono work as a foundational expression of their values, especially the principle to“GIVE BIG.” They also emphasize financial literacy initiatives and include pro bono service in staff meetings, hiring conversations, and external communications with clients.

“Working with [my pro bono client] has made me appreciate the role I play as an objective advisor, dedicated to instilling confidence in a family faced with many difficult and sometimes overwhelming financial decisions,” said Yusuf Abugideiri, CFP®, a lead advisor and CIO at Yeske Buie.“Doing pro bono work offers perspective on what really matters... it's a gift.”

A Growing Movement

All three firms are members of FFP's RIA Impact Partners program, a growing community of advisory firms committed to integrating pro bono financial planning into their business and culture. The new case studies reinforce findings from FFP's recent research-The Case for Pro Bono Financial Planning (September 2023) and Survey of Aspiring CFP® Professionals (December 2024)-together suggesting that pro bono service contributes to advisor satisfaction and growth, firm differentiation for talent recruitment and retention, and a more inclusive financial planning profession.

“As these case studies show, pro bono work is more than an act of goodwill-it's a strategic investment in people, purpose, and long-term impact,” said Jon Dauphiné , CEO of the Foundation for Financial Planning.“We're proud to work alongside these firms as they lead by example.”

Download the Case Studies

The full case studies for Abacus Wealth Partners, Edelman Financial Engines, and Yeske Buie Inc. are now available on Foundation for Financial Planning's website at .

Firms interested in learning more about how to get involved in the pro bono movement should contact FFP's Vice President of Development & Communications, Katie Hammer, at ... .

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) is the nation's leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious illness, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and families, domestic violence survivors and many more. Over its 30 years, FFP has provided almost $10 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs; worked with partners to activate more than 30,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents; reached over 765,000 people in crisis or need; and acted as a leader and catalyst to foster a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession. Visit to learn more. Bottom of Form

CONTACT: Jill Schofield Ficomm Partners ...