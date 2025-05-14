Ageagle Aerial Systems Announces Multi-Unit Camera Sale To Wingtra 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wingtra Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) drones acquire additional AgEagle RedEdge-Pcameras for precision agriculture and geospatial applications

WICHITA, Kan., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, announces the sale of 20 high-performance RedEdge-P cameras to Wingtra, a global leader in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone surveying technology.

This transaction strengthens the partnership between AgEagle and Wingtra, combining AgEagle's advanced camera technology with Wingtra's innovative drone platforms to deliver unparalleled aerial mapping and surveying solutions. The cameras are designed for precision agriculture and environmental monitoring, water management, and geospatial applications, and support Wingtra's ability to provide high-quality data collection for its customers worldwide.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented,“We continue to build on our longstanding relationship with Wingtra with this latest transaction, supplying our advanced RedEdge-P cameras. The RedEdge-P is designed and built to support professional drone operations by providing survey-grade accuracy with resolutions down to 2cm. Further, this sale reinforces our commitment to equipping industry leaders like Wingtra with reliable, high-performance imaging solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and actionable data for a diverse group of end users. By deepening our partnerships and consistently delivering differentiated technology, we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

The AgEagle RedEdge-P is a high-resolution multispectral camera designed for use on drones in support of many different industries and applications. RedEdge-P uses advanced optics and industry-leading industrial image sensors.

Wingtra drones utilize AgEagle's cameras to further expand their usage in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, and environmental management.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



