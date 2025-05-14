Committed To Choice: Porsche Cars North America Successfully Adds Chargepoint And Its Roaming Partners Into Porsche Charging Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership substantially increases the number of charging stations available in the Porsche Charging Service

Atlanta., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) announced today the successful integration of more than 97,000 additional charging stations into the Porsche Charging Service. This brings the overall total of charging stations available to Porsche Charging Service customers in the United States to 102,000, with more scheduled in 2025.

“This is a significant milestone for Porsche and the electric vehicle journey,” said Timo Resch , President and CEO of PCNA,“We know flexibility and choice are important. As more customers purchase electrified Porsche vehicles in the United States, we are dedicated to giving them the seamless charging experience they expect.”

Customers in the Porsche Charging Service inclusive period or who choose the Porsche Charging Service Premium plan will receive access to the ChargePoint and its roaming partner ecosystem by activating access within the My Porsche app. Customers in the Porsche Charging Service Base plan will receive access later this summer. Additional information can be found here (ask.porsche.com).

The My Porsche app enables drivers to easily find, use and pay at the majority of J1772 and CCS1 charging stations. This partnership bolsters the existing integration with Electrify America, allowing Porsche EV customers access to charging networks within the ChargePoint roaming ecosystem such as ChargePoint®, EV Connect®, EVgo®, Flo®, EvGatewayTM, and IonnaTM networks via the My Porsche app .

The complete list of networks ChargePoint enables access to via the My Porsche app, along with additional information, can be found here

