The Conversation: Part 2 Who's In The Room? Honoring Single Mothers, Matriarchs, & Women Breaking Generational Cycles

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, June 28, 2025, The Matriarch Society will host “The Conversation: Part 2 – Who's in the Room?” at the Huntington Harbor Yacht Club. This powerful afternoon gathering is designed to celebrate womanhood, resilience, and the often-overlooked strength of single mothers-while spotlighting women who are breaking generational barriers and building legacy in their families and communities.The event will bring together matriarchs, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates for a shared experience rooted in empowerment, reflection, and connection. From 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, guests will enjoy a marina-side brunch, live entertainment, and candid conversations led by women who have transformed adversity into action and lived experience into leadership.Featured speakers and performers include:- Dr. Kimberly West Williams, founder of The Matriarch Society, committed to equipping single mothers through community-driven support and leadership development.- Dr. Jewel Diamond Taylor, internationally recognized life coach, author, and founder of Women on the Grow, guiding women to heal, rebuild, and rise with purpose and faith.- Paige Junaeus, international speaker and founder of Share for Women, building global sisterhood and encouraging purpose-driven leadership through faith and community.- Martha Sanchez, author, real estate entrepreneur, and advocate for women in business and personal growth.- Ramona Stephens, comedian and speaker who lights up every room with humor and heart. Known for her uplifting presence, she lives by the motto:“I'm so excited about my life.”- DJ Lil Lex, DJ and creative artist who uses her platform to inspire others to pursue their passion despite life's obstacles.The gathering highlights real stories, honors women breaking generational barriers, and recognizes the strength behind the roles they carry every day.The event is built around three key pillars that reflect the heart of its mission:✔️ Honoring the matriarchs who paved the way✔️ Celebrating women breaking generational barriers✔️ Uplifting single moms with tools, resources, and community supportThis experience is made possible through the generous support of sponsors whose commitment to impact and equity is deeply appreciated:First Citizens Bank, Family of Faith Christian Center (FOFCC), Visual Concepts Construction, Sustainable Futures, Korean Glow Skin Repair/Care, Women on the Grow, Share for Women, Inspiration 52, Gourmet on the Go, Nola's Angels, Play 4 Keeps Fitness, and Design Your Destiny Communications.Tickets are now available :- Early Bird (through May 15): $65- General Admission: $80-Group packages and vendor booths availableProceeds benefit The Matriarch Society's year-round programs, including job readiness training, life-skills development, parenting workshops, and essential needs support for mothers and families.Can't attend? You can still support the mission-by sponsoring, donating, or volunteering to help uplift the next generation of women leaders.👉 Register, sponsor, or get involved at or call 424-666-8571.Will you be in the room?

