The Chapel School And Village Lutheran Church Announce Campaign Progress And Renewed Vision For The Future

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Village Lutheran Church and The Chapel School have reached a pivotal moment in their 100-plus year history. The ongoing“Strengthening God's House: For Congregation, Children and Community” capital campaign is laying the groundwork to ensure the long-term vitality of both the church and school through critical renovations and improvements to their shared campus.With a campaign goal of $1.6 million, the initiative has already seen a strong initial response, raising $570,000 through the generosity of eight founding families. These early pledges are a testament to the enduring commitment of the Village Lutheran Church and Chapel School communities to steward the next generation of faith, education, and service.“Our buildings are more than just physical structures - they are the foundation of our ministries and educational mission,” said Rev. Dr. Robert Hartwell, Senior Pastor of Village Lutheran Church.“This campaign allows us not only to make necessary repairs but to reaffirm our commitment to the values and vision that have shaped this institution for more than a century.”The funds raised will support a comprehensive slate of projects across both the church and school campuses, including:.Replacement of rooftop HVAC units and the cooling tower.Installation of a new school roof and upgraded school flooring.Construction of a new playground and enhanced LED lighting in classrooms.Upgraded sanctuary lighting and multipurpose room ceiling repairs.Elevator renovations to improve accessibility.Campaign contingencies and project administrationThe total estimated cost for the renovations is $1.6 million, with $1,145,000 still to be raised. The campaign leadership is now reaching out to additional supporters, alumni, parents, and community members to help meet this goal and ensure a vibrant future for both worship and education at this treasured institution.Founded over a century ago, Village Lutheran Church and The Chapel School have long served as spiritual, educational, and communal pillars for Bronxville and beyond. The current campaign underscores their enduring role as places where children learn, families gather, and faith flourishes.“We invite those who believe in the power of community and the promise of Christian education to join us,” said Rev. Dr. Hartwell.“This is not just about buildings - it's about strengthening our shared home in service to God and one another.”To access selected High-Resolution images:Photo Credits: The Chapel SchoolAbout The Chapel School:Founded in 1947, The Chapel School in Bronxville, NY, provides a nurturing, faith-based education for students from preschool through grade eight. A ministry of Village Lutheran Church, The Chapel School is known for academic excellence, character formation, and its welcoming community. The Church will be celebrating its 110th Anniversary in 2026 and the School will turn 80 in 2027.For more information, visit

