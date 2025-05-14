Actor Michael Cudlitz To Host Fireside Chats At Luxury Speakeasy, Red Phone Booth, In Atlanta, Dallas And Miami

Michael Cudlitz

Exclusive Three-Night Event Series Featuring Rare Meet-and-Greets, Craft Cocktails and Curated Cigars with Star of The Walking Dead and Band of Brothers

- Michael CudlitzATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Phone Booth , the acclaimed Prohibition-era speakeasy renowned globally for exceptional craft cocktails and premium experiences, proudly announces an exclusive three-night VIP series with actor, director, and producer Michael Cudlitz , May 20 - 22, 2025. Best known for unforgettable roles in The Walking Dead, Band of Brothers, Southland and Superman & Lois, Cudlitz will personally host intimate fireside chat evenings at three select Red Phone Booth locations:. Tuesday, May 20: Buckhead (Atlanta, GA). Wednesday, May 21: Brickell (Miami, FL). Thursday, May 22: The Colony (Dallas, TX)These exclusive, members-only evenings begin with private fireside chats featuring curated cocktails paired with personal behind-the-scenes stories from his remarkable film and television career. At 8:00 p.m. each evening, doors open to the public for rare meet-and-greet opportunities with the acclaimed actor, allowing fans a unique chance to connect with Cudlitz in one of America's most sophisticated speakeasy atmospheres.A longtime patron and enthusiast, Michael Cudlitz became an investor after Red Phone Booth emerged as one of his favorite destinations while filming in Atlanta. He will also appear on the upcoming cover of Cigar Aficionado Magazine.“Red Phone Booth quickly became one of my favorite places during my time filming The Walking Dead in Atlanta - fantastic people, exceptional cocktails, and an unmatched atmosphere,” said Michael Cudlitz.“I'm thrilled to share stories, cigars and memorable moments at these special events.”Red Phone Booth sets the industry standard for elegant ambiance, expertly handcrafted cocktails and premium hospitality. Known for exclusive, memorable experiences, these intimate VIP evenings underscore Red Phone Booth's commitment to delivering extraordinary guest experiences in sophisticated settings.“This is more than a celebrity appearance - it's an intimate, unforgettable evening that offers guests unparalleled access to one of television and film's most respected talents,” said Stephen de Haan, Founder of Red Phone Booth.“Michael's passion and appreciation for our unique venues create a perfect synergy that elevates these exclusive events.”Red Phone Booth continually strives to exceed guest expectations, focusing on meticulous details from seating comfort and staff expertise to premium air quality, creating a truly exceptional luxury experience.NOTE: This is a 21 and over event. Appropriate dress code will be in effect. Public password at the door for this event will be "Aficionado."ABOUT RED PHONE BOOTH:Red Phone Booth is a luxury speakeasy concept featuring an interior reminiscent of an exclusive, clandestine hideaway, with vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit ambiance, creating an atmosphere of timeless elegance.Known for its world-class mixology program curated by expert bartenders, Red Phone Booth boasts an extensive selection of 400+ spirits, including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila, and premium Japanese whisky. Exceptional cocktails crafted from 100% fresh-squeezed juices - including lemon, lime, orange, pineapple, and cranberry - complement an extensive collection of 200+ products maintained in a temperature and humidity-controlled walk-in humidor.Access to this unique Prohibition-inspired lounge is through a restored antique London red phone booth, requiring a secret phone number obtained via membership or hotel concierges, offering an unparalleled, memorable experience.For more information about the event and Red Phone Booth's dress code, please visit .See full press release here:

