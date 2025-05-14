Dubai Poised For A Wealth Surge In 2025, New Betterhomes Report Reveals

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “Dubai: No Longer a Pit Stop, But the Finish Line for Global Wealth” examines the emirate's growing role as a top destination for global capital.

Betterhomes anticipates a substantial surge of international wealth flowing into Dubai in 2025. This influx is projected to significantly reshape Dubai's standing within the global financial system, according to their recent report,“Dubai: No Longer a Pit Stop, But the Finish Line for Global Wealth. The research outlines how shifting geopolitical and economic dynamics are fueling a wave of high-net-worth migration to the UAE, and how that is reshaping Dubai's prime real estate market.

According to the report, 6,700 millionaires relocated to the UAE in 2024. With 142,000 millionaires projected to migrate globally in 2025, if just 5% choose Dubai, the emirate stands to gain 7,100 new millionaires and approximately USD 7.1 billion (AED 26 billion) in capital, nearly half the value of Dubai's total foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024.

“Dubai's real estate market is no longer driven by speculation, but by strategic, long-term capital. We are seeing global wealth not just arrive, but anchor itself here, in branded residences, legacy properties, and high-quality developments built for permanence. As millionaire migration accelerates, the city's property sector will continue to evolve from a cyclical opportunity into a structural asset class. Dubai is not only a magnet for capital, it is becoming the benchmark for global residential investment,” said Louis Harding, CEO of Betterhomes.

The report also explores key global 'push' factors driving this migration, including rising wealth taxes, political volatility, and tightening immigration policies, contrasted with Dubai's appeal as a safe, tax-efficient, and globally connected lifestyle hub.

