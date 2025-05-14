Yoro, De Ligt Miss Man United Training Session Ahead Of Crucial Week

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, May 14 (IANS) Manchester United's latest training session took place in front of cameras at the Carrington Training Ground and raised cause for concern as first-choice defenders Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt were not present.

Yoro, who was withdrawn during the home defeat to West Ham United last time out, was not seen with the main group, as the club awaits an update on the seriousness of his issue.

The Frenchman, who started in the middle of a back three alongside Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw, was replaced in the 52nd minute of United's penultimate home game of 2024/25 and looked distraught.

United will be keeping their fingers crossed for Leny's return, as the 19-year-old has been excellent throughout their run to San Mames, including an outstanding performance in the 4-1 second-leg win over Athletic Club.

Fellow defenders De Ligt and Ayden Heaven, who have been sidelined, also did not participate. De Ligt was ruled out of the side's most recent game, but he picked up an injury at Brentford.

A number of the youngsters were present as the group worked on stretches and weights out on the training pitch, under Manchester sunshine on Wednesday..

Jonny Evans and Toby Collyer took part, after their recent injury lay-offs, while encouragingly, Diogo Dalot was spotted finishing an individual session on the grass in advance of the players entering the pitches as manager Ruben Amorim's men prepare for Friday's Premier League game at Chelsea and next Wednesday's Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The assignments against the London clubs will be another test of Amorim's squad, and the boss oversaw the session as United prepared for the critical moments of the season.

Amorim will preview the crucial date in Bilbao, as Manchester United aim to grasp UEFA Champions League qualification despite sitting at 16th place in the Premier League table, with a press conference later on Wednesday.