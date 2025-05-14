Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome US President
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the way for welcoming US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport today for a two-day state visit to the country.Read Also
-
Live updates: Trump arrives in Qatar on second leg of Gulf tour
A squadron of Amiri Air Force aircrafts escorted the US President's plane upon entering the Qatari airspace to welcome him.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment