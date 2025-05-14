Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the way for welcoming US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport today for a two-day state visit to the country.

Live updates: Trump arrives in Qatar on second leg of Gulf tour

Read Also

A squadron of Amiri Air Force aircrafts escorted the US President's plane upon entering the Qatari airspace to welcome him.