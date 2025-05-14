Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome US President

2025-05-14 09:13:03
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the way for welcoming US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport today for a two-day state visit to the country.

A squadron of Amiri Air Force aircrafts escorted the US President's plane upon entering the Qatari airspace to welcome him.

