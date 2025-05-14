403
Actor Mal Gibson demands ‘truth’ on 9/11 attack
(MENAFN) Hollywood actor Mel Gibson, who voices his support for USA leader Donald Trump, has asked the American government to disclose the “truth” on what happened in 9/11 terror assaults.
The catastrophic accident that happened almost 25 years ago “might be the biggest scandal in American history,” Gibson posted on X, previously known as twitter on Tuesday. The star who is originally from Australia, shared a video from a Tucker Carlson’s interview with previous Congressman Curt Weldon, which was released on Monday.
On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda terrorists stole four seated aircraft and striked 2 of them into the twin towers that is located in Manhattan. The 3rd aircraft hit the Pentagon building, as well as the 4th hit a field in Pennsylvania. Almost three thousand citizens fell to their deaths.
He said that “three buildings collapsed as if they were programmed to do so. Not two – three. To this day, no one has explained how Building 7 fell, even though no plane hit it,” he continues to debate that “towers were designed to withstand airplane impacts.”
